11 Hilarious Tweets Only Quebecers Will Understand
Because nothing brings Quebecers together more than commiserating about living in Quebec.
3h
Here are 11 hilarious tweets about Montreal and Quebec to remind you how much you love this special place — because nothing brings Quebecers together more than commiserating about living in Quebec.
1. First, a tweet that sums up the unfortunate irony of living in this city.
its only when you see different cities that you realize how Montreal is nice— Chapa (@Chapa)1626717326.0
2. It's about time our community security network got some recognition!
Montreal! https://t.co/UsszMZJMZs— James Cameron (@James Cameron)1627218124.0
3. Period.
Best bagels in the world are Montréal bagels and I am not asking, I’m telling you why I am right.— Dr Raul Pacheco-Vega (@Dr Raul Pacheco-Vega)1624886349.0
4. The struggle.
"Available in Canada except for the province of Quebec" On est des loosers— Ya'll don't read and it shows (@Ya'll don't read and it shows)1623706630.0
5. We'd argue it's the inverse.
Montreal is 97% humidity and 3% orange cones.— just steen. (@just steen.)1623154071.0
6. If you blinked, you might have missed how Montreal suddenly got a lot more expensive.
Montréal 2011: do you want to live in a city with low rent, a thriving music scene and great locally owned bars? M… https://t.co/320H2pAnGA— sam (@sam)1621799397.0
7. We're not complaining.
Timothee Chalamet looks like if Montreal was a person.— Slavdog Millionaire (@Slavdog Millionaire)1599787808.0
8. Okay but this would be perfect.
i bet right now there is a kid in quebec saying that gta 6 is going to take place in quebec— Freestyle Rapper with Scientific Approach (@Freestyle Rapper with Scientific Approach)1599972360.0
9. We <3 you, Montrealers.
10. The best of both worlds.
english twitter can’t understand french, french twitter can’t understand english, but montreal...Montreal we are the elite— 💀💀 (@💀💀)1562683230.0
11. We are a well-travelled people.