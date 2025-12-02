A month-long STM strike starts in a few days — Here's everything we know
It will run through Christmas and the beginning of the new year.
For many Montrealers, 2025 will forever be known as "the year of STM strikes." Unfortunately, it's not over yet. The Montreal transit agency is heading into another round of labour disputes, this time in the form of a month-long overtime strike that begins in a few days and stretches through the entire holiday season.
Last week, the Société de transport de Montréal (STM) confirmed that its maintenance workers have filed yet another strike notice.
And while the word "strike" usually spells headaches for riders, this one should be less chaotic than the shutdowns and peak-hour schedules we dealt with earlier this year. Buses and métro trains will still operate, but without overtime, repairs take longer and vehicles return to service more slowly. That can lead to fewer departures and longer waits in some parts of the network as the weeks go on.
Here's what we know so far.
When is the strike?
The union representing STM maintenance workers has filed notice for an overtime strike from December 11 to January 11. Unlike a full walkout, this does not remove employees from their regular shifts. It simply blocks the extra hours normally used to repair, inspect and return vehicles to service.
Will trains and buses still run?
According to the STM, bus and metro service will continue throughout the strike. The agency does warn, however, that "given the duration of the strike, some impacts may be observed on the service". That usually means:
- Fewer buses or trains available at certain times
- Longer waits between departures
- Occasional cancellations
Paratransit service is not affected.
What happens next?
Before the strike begins, the Tribunal administratif du travail (TAT) will decide how much service the STM must legally provide. Once that ruling is in place, the STM says it will publish a detailed breakdown of any changes so commuters can plan ahead.
For now, riders are being directed to stm.info for official updates.
A quick reminder of how we got here
This is not Montreal's first transit disruption of 2025. Maintenance workers and other STM staff have issued multiple strike notices this year, resulting in:
- limited service windows in June
- peak-hour-only métro operations in September and October
- a complete network shutdown on Halloween
- suspended schedules earlier in November
Compared to all that, this upcoming strike is more of a slow burn. It won't shut the network down, but it may test riders' patience as the holiday rush collides with reduced availability.
What riders should do
Nothing is final until the tribunal rules, but based on past overtime strikes, it's smart to:
- Allow extra travel time
- Check schedules before leaving home
- Expect reduced frequency outside rush hour
Anyone travelling for holiday gatherings, seasonal shifts or airport connections will want to keep an eye on updates as December 11 approaches.