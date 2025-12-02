These 20 Montreal restaurants racked up the biggest health inspection fines in 2025
Some spots had to pay over $10k.
If you ate out in Montreal this year, you may have unknowingly visited a restaurant that found itself on the wrong side of Quebec's food safety laws.
Public court records published by the Ministère de l’Agriculture, des Pêcheries et de l’Alimentation du Québec (MAPAQ) reveal dozens of establishments were fined in 2025 after inspectors flagged issues ranging from improper food temperatures to insect contamination.
While most violations are corrected quickly and do not imply an ongoing danger, some restaurants ended up with hefty penalties over the past 12 months.
Using MAPAQ's 2025 judgment data for restaurants located on the island of Montreal, here are the 20 most heavily fined restaurant locations of the year (so far), ranked by total fines issued.
The most fined restaurants in Montreal in 2025
20. Restaurant Tandoori Délicieux — $5,500
Address: 4616 Rue Wellington, Montreal, QC
This Verdun spot got busted twice for the same pest-related issue.
- Fine: $2,500
- Infraction date: June 14, 2023 (judgment May 22, 2025)
- Violation: Premises not free of contaminants, including insects or rodents
- Fine: $3,000
- Infraction date: August 1, 2023 (judgment May 22, 2025)
- Violation: Premises not free of contaminants, including insects or rodents
Total fines in 2025: $5,500
19. Restaurant Baton Rouge — $5,500
Address: 5385 Rue des Jockeys (Decarie Square), Montreal, QC
This steakhouse chain location got hit with a single hefty fine after inspectors found evidence of pests.
- Fine: $5,500
- Infraction date: March 1, 2024 (judgment March 17, 2025)
- Violation: Premises not free of contaminants, including insects or rodents
Total fines in 2025: $5,500
18. Restaurant Chinois Grillades Dadao — $5,300
Address: 721 Rue de l'Église, Montreal, QC
Inspectors found this Verdun Chinese restaurant's kitchen wasn't up to cleanliness standards.
- Fine: $5,300
- Infraction date: May 29, 2024 (judgment March 3, 2025)
- Violation: Unclean premises, equipment, and utensils
MAPAQ notes that the operator in charge at the time has since ceased operations.
Total fines in 2025: $5,300
17. A&W (Maurice-Duplessis) — $5,750
Address: 8000 Boulevard Maurice-Duplessis, Montreal, QC
This RDP fast-food spot couldn't seem to keep things clean, getting dinged three times in three months.
- Fine: $2,000
- Infraction date: March 13, 2024 (judgment March 5, 2025)
- Violation: Unclean premises, equipment, and utensils
- Fine: $1,500
- Infraction date: April 15, 2024 (judgment October 10, 2025)
- Violation: Unclean premises, equipment, and utensils
- Fine: $2,250
- Infraction date: May 16, 2024 (judgment October 16, 2025)
- Violation: Unclean premises, equipment, and utensils
MAPAQ notes that the operator in charge at the time has since ceased operations.
Total fines in 2025: $5,750
16. Yami Sushi — $6,000
Address: 6720 Boulevard Joseph-Renaud, Montreal, QC
This Anjou sushi spot had issues with both cleanliness and pests.
- Fine: $2,000
- Infraction date: September 21, 2023 (judgment March 7, 2025)
- Violation: Premises not free of contaminants, including insects or rodents
- Fine: $4,000
- Infraction date: February 15, 2024 (judgment March 7, 2025)
- Violation: Unclean premises, equipment, and utensils
Total fines in 2025: $6,000
15. OJO Restaurant — $6,000
Address: 9468 Boulevard Lacordaire, Montreal, QC
This Saint-Léonard restaurant was caught operating without a valid permit and got slapped with a steep fine.
- Fine: $6,000
- Infraction date: October 17, 2023 (judgment February 19, 2025)
- Violation: Operating without a valid MAPAQ permit
Total fines in 2025: $6,000
14. Saizen Sushi — $6,000
Address: 5177 Boulevard Décarie, Montreal, QC
This Côte-des-Neiges sushi restaurant received a significant fine after inspectors found pest-related issues.
- Fine: $6,000
- Infraction date: November 11, 2024 (judgment November 5, 2025)
- Violation: Premises not free of contaminants, including insects or rodents
Total fines in 2025: $6,000
13. Poulet Nouveau Felix — $6,200
Address: 9143 Boulevard Pie-IX, Montreal, QC
This chicken spot in Saint-Michel was fined twice for pest problems within a month of each other.
- Fine: $3,000
- Infraction date: March 13, 2024 (judgment May 12, 2025)
- Violation: Premises not free of contaminants, including insects or rodents
- Fine: $3,200
- Infraction date: April 18, 2024 (judgment May 12, 2025)
- Violation: Premises not free of contaminants, including insects or rodents
MAPAQ notes that the operator in charge at the time has since ceased operations.
Total fines in 2025: $6,200
12. L'Gros Luxe Plateau — $6,300
Address: 451 Avenue Duluth Est, Montreal, QC
This popular Plateau comfort food spot got hit with fines for both pests and cleanliness issues.
- Fine: $3,000
- Infraction date: May 3, 2024 (judgment April 3, 2025)
- Violation: Premises not free of contaminants, including insects or rodents
- Fine: $2,100
- Infraction date: July 3, 2024 (judgment October 16, 2025)
- Violation: Premises not free of contaminants, including insects or rodents
- Fine: $1,200
- Infraction date: July 3, 2024 (judgment October 16, 2025)
- Violation: Unclean premises, equipment, and utensils
Total fines in 2025: $6,300
11. Burger King (Crémazie) — $6,500
Address: 55 Boulevard Crémazie Ouest, Montreal, QC
This fast-food spot kept getting busted for the same pest problem — three times over four months.
- Fine: $2,000
- Infraction date: December 20, 2023 (judgment February 19, 2025)
- Violation: Premises not free of contaminants, including insects or rodents
- Fine: $2,000
- Infraction date: January 26, 2024 (judgment March 26, 2025)
- Violation: Premises not free of contaminants, including insects or rodents
- Fine: $2,500
- Infraction date: April 5, 2024 (judgment October 10, 2025)
- Violation: Premises not free of contaminants, including insects or rodents
Total fines in 2025: $6,500
10. Cantine Punjab — $6,500
Address: 5323 Chemin Queen-Mary, Montreal, QC
This CDN eatery racked up fines for both pest issues and cleanliness violations.
- Fine: $2,500
- Infraction date: April 2, 2024 (judgment February 26, 2025)
- Violation: Premises not free of contaminants, including insects or rodents
- Fine: $1,000
- Infraction date: April 2, 2024 (judgment February 26, 2025)
- Violation: Unclean premises, equipment, and utensils
- Fine: $3,000
- Infraction date: May 2, 2024 (judgment October 16, 2025)
- Violation: Premises not free of contaminants, including insects or rodents
MAPAQ notes that the operator in charge at the time has since ceased operations.
Total fines in 2025: $6,500
9. Restaurant Japonais Sumi Dojo Izakaya — $6,500
Address: 3479 Boulevard Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC
This Main Street Japanese izakaya was fined twice for the same cleanliness issue.
- Fine: $1,500
- Infraction date: March 14, 2024 (judgment September 17, 2025)
- Violation: Unclean premises, equipment, and utensils
- Fine: $5,000
- Infraction date: October 17, 2024 (judgment November 5, 2025)
- Violation: Unclean premises, equipment, and utensils
MAPAQ notes that the operator in charge at the time has since ceased operations.
Total fines in 2025: $6,500
8. Pind LaSalle — $7,000
Address: 2150 Avenue Dollard, Montreal, QC
This LaSalle Indian restaurant couldn't seem to get food temperatures right — and got fined repeatedly for it.
- Fine: $1,200
- Infraction date: October 25, 2023 (judgment March 26, 2025)
- Violation: Perishable products not kept at 4°C or below
- Fine: $800
- Infraction date: October 25, 2023 (judgment March 26, 2025)
- Violation: Unclean premises, equipment, and utensils
- Fine: $1,500
- Infraction date: March 27, 2024 (judgment April 25, 2025)
- Violation: Perishable products not kept at 4°C or below
- Fine: $1,500
- Infraction date: March 27, 2024 (judgment April 25, 2025)
- Violation: Unclean premises, equipment, and utensils
- Fine: $2,000
- Infraction date: May 22, 2024 (judgment October 16, 2025)
- Violation: Perishable products not kept at 4°C or below
MAPAQ notes that the operator in charge at the time has since ceased operations.
Total fines in 2025: $7,000
7. Chenoy's — $7,200
Address: 3616 Boulevard Saint-Jean, Dollard-des-Ormeaux, QC
While not technically in Montral, this West Island deli icon got slapped with four separate fines for pest issues spanning multiple years.
- Fine: $1,500
- Infraction date: March 8, 2022 (judgment September 12, 2025)
- Violation: Premises not free of contaminants, including insects or rodents
- Fine: $1,700
- Infraction date: July 15, 2022 (judgment September 12, 2025)
- Violation: Premises not free of contaminants, including insects or rodents
- Fine: $2,100
- Infraction date: September 11, 2023 (judgment September 12, 2025)
- Violation: Premises not free of contaminants, including insects or rodents
- Fine: $1,900
- Infraction date: January 12, 2023 (judgment September 12, 2025)
- Violation: Premises not free of contaminants, including insects or rodents
Total fines in 2025: $7,200
6. Restaurant Trans-Canada — $7,450
Address: 880 Rue Notre-Dame, Montreal, QC
This Lachine diner got fined three times for pest problems over the course of the year.
- Fine: $2,750
- Infraction date: May 27, 2024 (judgment February 6, 2025)
- Violation: Premises not free of contaminants, including insects or rodents
- Fine: $3,500
- Infraction date: October 1, 2024 (judgment June 2, 2025)
- Violation: Premises not free of contaminants, including insects or rodents
- Fine: $1,200
- Infraction date: November 19, 2024 (judgment October 14, 2025)
- Violation: Premises not free of contaminants, including insects or rodents
Total fines in 2025: $7,450
5. Restaurant Spicy Grille — $7,500
Address: 4723 Rue Saint-Denis, Montreal, QC
This Plateau eatery got hit hard after inspections uncovered both pest and cleanliness issues.
- Fine: $4,500
- Infraction date: February 21, 2024 (judgment October 10, 2025)
- Violation: Premises not free of contaminants, including insects or rodents
- Fine: $3,000
- Infraction date: February 21, 2024 (judgment October 10, 2025)
- Violation: Unclean premises, equipment, and utensils
Total fines in 2025: $7,500
4. Restaurant Escondite Vieux-Port — $7,900
Address: 12 Rue Saint-Paul Ouest, Montreal, QC
This Old Montreal Mexican restaurant faced repeated violations for improper food storage temperatures.
- Fine: $3,000
- Infraction date: April 22, 2024 (judgment April 25, 2025)
- Violation: Perishable products not kept at 4°C or below
- Fine: $3,400
- Infraction date: November 13, 2024 (judgment August 20, 2025)
- Violation: Perishable products not kept at 4°C or below
- Fine: $1,500
- Infraction date: November 13, 2024 (judgment August 20, 2025)
- Violation: Premises not free of contaminants, including insects or rodents
Total fines in 2025: $7,900
3. Restaurant Jade Quartier Chinois — $10,000
Address: 67 Rue de la Gauchetière Ouest, Montreal, QC
This Chinatown establishment got slammed with two major fines for pest problems and hot food temperature violations.
- Fine: $6,500
- Infraction date: November 24, 2023 (judgment March 7, 2025)
- Violation: Premises not free of contaminants, including insects or rodents
- Fine: $3,500
- Infraction date: February 13, 2024 (judgment March 7, 2025)
- Violation: Hot food not kept at minimum 60°C
MAPAQ notes that the operator in charge at the time has since ceased operations.
Total fines in 2025: $10,000
2. La Paan Villa — $12,000
Address: 717 Rue Jean-Talon Ouest, Montreal, QC
This Jean-Talon spot accumulated a mountain of fines over multiple inspections for pests, temperature issues, and cleanliness.
- Fine: $3,000
- Infraction date: November 16, 2023 (judgment May 13, 2025)
- Violation: Premises not free of contaminants, including insects or rodents
- Fine: $3,500
- Infraction date: February 23, 2024 (judgment September 2, 2025)
- Violation: Premises not free of contaminants, including insects or rodents
- Fine: $1,500
- Infraction date: February 23, 2024 (judgment September 2, 2025)
- Violation: Perishable products not kept at 4°C or below
- Fine: $1,000
- Infraction date: February 23, 2024 (judgment September 2, 2025)
- Violation: Unclean premises, equipment, and utensils
- Fine: $1,500
- Infraction date: May 2, 2024 (judgment October 22, 2025)
- Violation: Perishable products not kept at 4°C or below
- Fine: $1,500
- Infraction date: May 2, 2024 (judgment October 22, 2025)
- Violation: Unclean premises, equipment, and utensils
MAPAQ notes that the operator in charge at the time has since ceased operations.
Total fines in 2025: $12,000
1. Desi Dera Restaurant — $14,600
Address: 790 Rue Jarry Ouest, Montreal, QC
Topping the list with the highest total fines of any Montreal restaurant in 2025, this Parc-Extension spot was hit with violations for pests, cleanliness, and even staff not wearing proper hair coverings.
- Fine: $7,000
- Infraction date: February 1, 2024 (judgment February 26, 2025)
- Violation: Premises not free of contaminants, including insects or rodents
- Fine: $1,500
- Infraction date: February 1, 2024 (judgment February 26, 2025)
- Violation: Staff not wearing proper hair nets or beard coverings
- Fine: $1,100
- Infraction date: June 13, 2024 (judgment September 5, 2025)
- Violation: Unclean premises, equipment, and utensils
- Fine: $5,000
- Infraction date: June 13, 2024 (judgment October 16, 2025)
- Violation: Premises not free of contaminants, including insects or rodents
MAPAQ notes that the operator in charge at the time has since ceased operations.
Total fines in 2025: $14,600
Are these locations still safe to eat at?
MAPAQ states that when a food business remains open, it means issues have been corrected and follow-up inspections take place to ensure compliance. Restaurants are only temporarily closed when there is an immediate risk to public health.
These fines reflect violations at the time of the inspections, and not necessarily the current state of each location.