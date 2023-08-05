2 Quebec Universities Were Ranked Among The Worst In Canada
McGill dominated the ranking.
A new ranking of the best universities in the world dropped and while McGill is leading the pack for Quebec, it seems as if a slew of other schools aren't doing so hot. QS Quacquarelli Symonds, the world’s leading provider of services, analytics, and insight to the global higher education sector, released the 20th edition of its top universities of 2024.
While QS analyzed over 1500 institutions across 104 worldwide locations, we narrowed the entries down to Canadian universities only, and although McGill is doing Quebec proud, a handful of other Quebec-based universities aren't making us look so great.
A total of 30 Canadian schools managed to make the cut, which is certainly a feat in and of itself. However, two Quebec universities managed to fall far back on the list. Too far back on the list.
McGill is sitting comfortably in the second spot (30th globally), while Université de Montreal managed to rank seventh overall in Canada (141st globally). Concordia University didn't score too well, landing 17th in the Canadian ranking and 387th globally.
As for who fell short this time around, the Université du Québec and the Université de Sherbrooke have both seen better days.
The Université du Québec, which is a network of 10 public French universities across the province, ranked 25th out of 30 (751-760 globally). This is the lowest the Université du Québec has ranked in the last 10 years. The institution ranked lowest in academic reputation, employer reputation, faculty-to-student ratio, employment outcomes and international students ratio.
As for the Université de Sherbrooke, the school landed 27th out of 30 (801-850 globally). The university's ranking has been on a decline since 2014 and has now earned its worst score yet. Université de Sherbrooke scored lowest in academic reputation, employer reputation, international research network, sustainability, and international student ratio.
Wondering how other Canadian schools measured up? Here is the complete top 10 of the best universities in Canada:
- University of Toronto
- McGill University
- University of British Columbia
- University of Alberta
- University of Waterloo
- Western University
- Université de Montreal
- University of Calgary
- McMaster University
- University of Ottawa