16 Of The Most Interesting Courses At Montreal Universities This Academic Year
Here's your annual academic FOMO alert.
While mastering TikTok dances and crafting the perfect sourdough could snag you some serious social media cred, Montreal universities are here to remind us there's more to learning than viral trends. Fortunately, the line-up of UQAM, UdeM, Concordia and McGill features unconventional courses that'll give your endless scroll sessions a run for their money.
From breaking down the cultural behemoth of Bollywood to understanding the societal intricacies of death (without the existential dread), these offerings are a far cry from your run-of-the-mill lecture hall snoozers. As students frantically hunt for the perfect elective to round out their semester — or just a class that promises some solid party anecdotes — here's a selection that could have you revisiting your course cart.
Psychopharmacology of Psychotropic Substances (UdeM)
A selection of pills and capsules.
Course listing: TXM 1221D
Semester: Fall 2023
Reason to take: Ever had a double espresso and felt like conquering the world? Or a glass of wine and decided the couch was the world? That's the magic (or mischief) of psychotropics. This virtual course plunges into the science of how substances play with your brain, affecting your mind, feelings and behaviour. With the rise of mental health conversations and debates around substance legality, wouldn't you want to be the one in the room with a solid grasp of the topic? It's high time you knew more about what's in drinks, meds, and smokes than just their brand names.
Monsters, UFOs and Pseudo-Archeology (UdeM)
A "UFO" flies over treetops at sundown.
Course listing: ANT 2290
Semester: Winter 2024
Prof: Julien Riel-Salvatore
Reason to take: Lost cities beneath the waves and aliens laying bricks — it’s not the plot of a B-movie, it’s pseudo-archaeology. In an era teeming with misinformation, the true sport is separating the ludicrous from the logical. This course is an exercise in intellectual self-defense. You'll delve into outlandish claims, then dissect them with the precision of scientific reasoning. Become the go-to person in your friend circle for smacking down myths with grace and aplomb. After all, in a landscape littered with tall tales, knowledge is both a shield and a sword.
Detective Fiction (UdeM)
Pile of detective novels.
Course listing: ANG 1600
Semester: Fall 2023
Prof: Lianne Moyes
Reason to take: Murder, intrigue, and a dash of dramatic overcoats, where everyone’s a suspect and the plot twists more than a spiral staircase. From Edgar Allan Poe's knack for the macabre to those very British whodunnits and the moody American noir, this course delves deep (but not six feet under) into the diversity of detective tales. You'll learn to pick apart the genre with the finesse of a forensic expert and toss around critiques like Sherlock does deductions. Soon, you'll be the one laying out the narrative chalk outlines.
History of Video Games 1, Beginnings to 1990 (UdeM)
Vintage arcade machines.
Course listing: JEU 1001
Semester: Fall 2023
Reason to take: Before the age of VR, there was a time when 8-bits ruled the world and "saving the princess" was the pinnacle of digital heroism. This course pulls you into a nostalgia trip, showcasing the groundbreaking events and innovations that dotted the early gaming map. More than just a button-smash through history, this course zeroes in on how video games muscled their way into contemporary audiovisual and cultural scenes. By the time you're through, you'll have more than just high scores; you'll possess a rich understanding of gaming's formative years, giving you major bragging rights at any geek gathering.
Science and Wine: From Vine to Tasting (UQAM)
Red wine distilled in a classroom.
Menno Van Der Haven | Dreamstime
Course listing: CHI 2020
Semester: Fall 2023/Winter 2024
Reason to take: We've all thrown around terms like "full-bodied" and "oaky" without really knowing the depth behind them. If you're looking to transform from a casual sipper to a wine aficionado, this course is your gateway. You'll delve into the chemistry behind those flavours you love and the history of the regions they hail from. This course spills the secrets behind the bouquet, the beauty of aging, the role of the unassuming cork, and the art of pairing.
Philosophy of Sexuality, Love and Friendship (UQAM)
Two people embrace in front of Silo No. 5 in Montreal.
Course listing: PHI 2030
Semester: Fall 2023
Reason to take: If you've ever pondered the deeper intricacies of a stolen glance or the philosophical weight behind a swipe right, this class is for you. You'll go beyond the surface of human connection, and dive into the age-old musings on love, lust, and everything in between. Whether it's the ancient distinctions of love from Greek antiquity or the modern-day ethics of cyber intimacy, this course offers an intellectual exploration into the core of human relationships.
Psychopathology (UQAM)
MRI of the brain for diagnosis
Svetlana Akifyeva | Dreamstime
Course listing: PSY 4111
Semester: Fall 2023
Reason to take: Humans are intricate creatures, with minds more labyrinthine than the most complex maze. If you've been drawn to the enigma of why individuals think, feel, and behave in certain peculiar ways, this course is your roadmap. You'll learn how the understanding of mental disorders has evolved. Beyond textbook definitions, you'll delve into the interplay of biological, psychological, and sociological factors, gaining a holistic view of mental health. Whether you're aspiring to be a psychologist, or just intrigued by the depths of the human psyche, this course promises to enrich your understanding.
The Scandinavian Adventure, from the Vikings to the Normans (UQAM)
A Viking ship on a river.
Course listing: HIS 4204
Semester: Winter 2024
Reason to take: Think Scandinavia is just about flat-pack furniture, clean design, and quiet fjords? Think again. This course will take you back to an age when the shores of Europe trembled at the oars of the Viking longboats and the rise of the Normans changed the course of history. You'll learn about the fierce, yet sophisticated world of the Vikings and the dynastic legacies they spawned. Beyond the stereotypical image of horned helmets, you'll uncover the reasons for the Vikings' relentless expansion and how their rich culture interwove with those they encountered.
Paleontology (UQAM)
Bones and archaeological tools.
Course listing: SCT 2210
Semester: Fall 2023/Winter 2024
Reason to take: From mass extinctions to miraculous adaptations, this course will help you tell the grand story of life on our planet.You'll also have an opportunity to physically touch the vestiges of the past, right here in the Saint-Laurent lowlands. With hands-on lab sessions and exhilarating field trips, you'll not only learn but live the science of ancient life. Be warned though — you might just find yourself debating whether to invest in a fedora and whip for your next class.
Sex, Science and Culture (McGill)
Performer at Montreal Burlesque Festival.
Course listing: ANTH 385
Semester: Fall 2023
Prof: Sahar Sadjadi
Reason to take: Roll your eyes at the birds and the bees talk? We're way past that. This course unravels the intricate dance where biology meets society and where culture intertwines with science. It will shed light on the good, the bad, and the controversial in human sexuality. From bedroom taboos to global debates on identity and monogamy, you'll gain insights that will leave your previous notions at the door.
History of Emotions (McGill)
Statues on a fountain at Marché Maisonneuve.
Course listing: HIST 511
Semester: Fall 2023
Prof: Brian Cowan
Reason to take: This course open the diary pages of history to discover the feelings that made headlines. From love letters that shifted borders to royal meltdowns that changed the course of nations, it's about time we recognized that behind every great moment in history, there was probably someone having a really bad (or good) day.
Death and Dying (McGill)
A cemetery on Saint Laurent with graves under a maple tree.
Vladimir Bondarenco | Dreamstime
Course listing: RELG 205
Semester: Fall 2023
Prof: Hillary Diane Kaell
Reason to take: Behind every eulogy, there might just be a splash of sci-fi with all the tradition. North America is a mix of age-old rituals and cutting-edge science and this course dives deep into how humans blend the old with the new when staring down the abyss of death. From graveyard selfies to biohacking immortality, you'll learn about the ways society grapples with mortality.
Propaganda (Concordia)
Political propaganda in North Korea.
Course listing: COMS 361
Semester: Winter 2024
Prof: Christiana Abraham
Reason to take: Ever wonder why some ads or campaigns just stick in your brain? This virtual course will take you into the shadowy realm of propaganda, from its historic puppeteering of public sentiment to its modern-day digital evolution. You'll emerge not only adept at spotting its subtle forms but also with a renewed perspective on the information-soaked world around you. Because, let's face it, in today's age, discerning fact from manipulative fiction is an art form everyone should master.
Social Deviance (Concordia)
Montreal graffiti.
Course listing: SOCI 262
Semester: Winter 2024
Prof: Amy Swiffen
Reason to take: Ever been called out for being "weird" or "different"? Well, in this class, "normal" is just a setting on a dryer. You'll unpack the societal machinery that stamps behaviors with 'acceptable' and 'deviant' labels. By the end, you might just find that "normal" is overrated.
Hip Hop Icons: Artists in Focus (Concordia)
Method Man, Raekwon, Inspectah Deck, U-God and Masta Killa of Wu-Tang Clan performing live set on stage.
Course listing: FFAR 298-AA
Semester: Fall 2023
Prof: Yassin Al-Salman
Reason to take: Taught by a prof who's analyzed Kendrick Lamar's genius and weathered Kanye West's storm, this course goes beyond the bars. You'll learn about lyrics and dissect cultural dialogues, societal undercurrents, and the occasional industry feud.
The Art Forms of Bollywood (Concordia)
Bollywood scene.
Course listing: FFAR 259
Semester: Winter 2024
Prof: Dipti Gupta
Reason to take: With plot twists more unpredictable than your last relationship and drama levels that put reality TV to shame, Bollywood isn't just song and dance. This course will school you on the real essence of Indian cinema: from its rich history to its iconic directors. And by the time you're through, you'll be a connoisseur, ready to debate the finer points of film narratives over a cup of chai.