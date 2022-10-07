Canadian Universities Were Ranked By Reputation & Here’s How 49 Schools Measure Up
McGill was just shy of top three.
Maclean's ranked the best universities in Canada by reputation with a total of 49 schools making the cut. Maclean's surveyed faculty, senior administrators and business leaders across Canada regarding their views on quality and innovation across Canadian schools to properly curate the list.
A total of three categories determined the ranking including overall quality, innovation and perceived "leaders of tomorrow." Montreal's esteemed McGill university scored the fourth spot with Université de Montréal ranking eighth. So, how did all 49 schools measure up?
Which Canadian universities ranked the best by reputation?
49 universities across Canada made this year's list:
- University of Toronto
- Waterloo University
- University of British Columbia
- McGill University
- McMaster University
- Queen's University
- University of Alberta
- Université de Montréal
- Simon Fraser University
- University of Victoria
- University of Calgary
- University of Guelph
- Western University
- University of Ottawa
- Dalhousie University
- Université de Laval
- York University
- Concordia University
- Toronto Metropolitan University
- Université de Sherbrooke
- Carleton University
- University of Saskatchewan
- Wilfried Laurier University
- Memorial University
- University of Manitoba
- Université du Quebec à Montreal
- Brock University
- Mount Allison University
- University of New Brunswick
- Trent University
- Ontario Tech University
- University of Northern British Columbia
- Acadia University
- St. Francis Xavier University
- University of Winnipeg
- Saint Mary's University
- University of Prince Edward Island
- Lethbridge University
- University of Regina
- University of Moncton
- University of Windsor
- Bishop's University
- Lakehead University
- Brandon University
- Mount Saint Vincent University
- Cape Breton University
- St. Thomas University
- Nipissing University
- Laurentian University
What is the number #1 university in Canada by reputation?
Per Maclean's ranking of best universities by reputation in Canada — the University of Toronto managed to secure the number one spot for yet another year.
What are the top universities in Quebec by reputation?
McGill landed in the fourth spot, with the Université de Montréal (UdeM) also making the top 10, at number eight.
In addition to those two, other Quebec university rankings of note are Université Laval (16), Concordia University (18), Université de Sherbrooke (20), Université du Québec à Montréal (26) and Bishop's University (42).