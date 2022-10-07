Search on MTL Blog

Canadian Universities Were Ranked By Reputation & Here’s How 49 Schools Measure Up

McGill was just shy of top three.

Associate Editor, MTL Blog
McGill University in Montreal, QC, Right: UBC campus in Vancouver, BC.

Spiroview Inc. | Dreamstime, Josefhanus | Dreamstime

Maclean's ranked the best universities in Canada by reputation with a total of 49 schools making the cut. Maclean's surveyed faculty, senior administrators and business leaders across Canada regarding their views on quality and innovation across Canadian schools to properly curate the list.

A total of three categories determined the ranking including overall quality, innovation and perceived "leaders of tomorrow." Montreal's esteemed McGill university scored the fourth spot with Université de Montréal ranking eighth. So, how did all 49 schools measure up?

Which Canadian universities ranked the best by reputation?

49 universities across Canada made this year's list:

  1. University of Toronto
  2. Waterloo University
  3. University of British Columbia
  4. McGill University
  5. McMaster University
  6. Queen's University
  7. University of Alberta
  8. Université de Montréal
  9. Simon Fraser University
  10. University of Victoria
  11. University of Calgary
  12. University of Guelph
  13. Western University
  14. University of Ottawa
  15. Dalhousie University
  16. Université de Laval
  17. York University
  18. Concordia University
  19. Toronto Metropolitan University
  20. Université de Sherbrooke
  21. Carleton University
  22. University of Saskatchewan
  23. Wilfried Laurier University
  24. Memorial University
  25. University of Manitoba
  26. Université du Quebec à Montreal
  27. Brock University
  28. Mount Allison University
  29. University of New Brunswick
  30. Trent University
  31. Ontario Tech University
  32. University of Northern British Columbia
  33. Acadia University
  34. St. Francis Xavier University
  35. University of Winnipeg
  36. Saint Mary's University
  37. University of Prince Edward Island
  38. Lethbridge University
  39. University of Regina
  40. University of Moncton
  41. University of Windsor
  42. Bishop's University
  43. Lakehead University
  44. Brandon University
  45. Mount Saint Vincent University
  46. Cape Breton University
  47. St. Thomas University
  48. Nipissing University
  49. Laurentian University

What is the number #1 university in Canada by reputation?

Per Maclean's ranking of best universities by reputation in Canada — the University of Toronto managed to secure the number one spot for yet another year.

What are the top universities in Quebec by reputation?

McGill landed in the fourth spot, with the Université de Montréal (UdeM) also making the top 10, at number eight.

In addition to those two, other Quebec university rankings of note are Université Laval (16), Concordia University (18), Université de Sherbrooke (20), Université du Québec à Montréal (26) and Bishop's University (42).

