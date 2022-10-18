Search on MTL Blog

quebec hikes

8 Actually Stunning Easy Hikes In Quebec Where You Can Get Fall Views Without Losing A Lung

Sometimes it's nice to take the easy road.🍂⛰️

Staff Writer
Montmorency Falls in the fall. Right, the longest suspension bridge in Canada.

Vlad Ghiea | Dreamstime, Rosamund Parkinson | Dreamstime

It's prime time for autumn leaf spotting, and luckily Quebec has no shortage of beautiful vistas to drink in the fall colours. But pretty panoramas sometimes come with painful levels of exertion. If that's your jam, power to you. For a gentler path to Insta-worthy pics, these easier hikes across Quebec deserve a spot on your seasonal bucket list.

Sentier Les Loups

Where: 103, chemin du Parc-National, Stoneham-et-Tewkesbury, QC

Difficulty: Easy

Length: 5 kilometres to first vista (out and back)

Why You Should Go: This simple trail offers stunning views with only an hour and a half of total hiking. If you're feeling more adventurous, there's a second vista point further down the trail, which would make the full hike take a rousing 11 kilometres.

Website

Les Paysages

Where: Stationnement du lac Sault, Parc national d'Aiguebelle

Difficulty: Intermediate

Length: 2 kilometres (loop)

Why You Should Go: Though it's listed as intermediate due to some changes in altitude, most people should be able to make this short trail comfortably. The hike includes a spiral staircase and rocky vistas with excellent views.

Website

Des Trois-Étangs Loop

Where: Service Center le Cerisier, 200, chemin du Camping, Orford, QC

Difficulty: Easy

Length: 5 kilometres (loop)

Why You Should Go: This hike is breezy enough that you can bring a stroller with ease. Dogs are also welcome on this scenic route — just keep them on a leash.

Website

Sentier du Morne

Where: 301, route du Morne, Lac-Drolet, QC

Difficulty: Easy

Length: 1.2 kilometres

Why You Should Go: A short but photogenic trip, this hike has two 1.2-kilometre paths that lead to an observation tower with excellent views of the surrounding woods and mountains.

Website

Sentier de la Gorge

Where: 400, rue Saint-Marc, Coaticook, QC

Difficulty: Easy

Length: 3.5 km

Why You Should Go: This trail goes over the longest suspension footbridge in North America! If that's not enough, there's also an observation tower and some caves to peer at.

Website

Sentier Le Mont-du-Lac-des-Cygnes

Where: Centre de services Mont-du-Lac-des-Cygnes, Route 381, kilomètre 21 (QC)

Difficulty: Intermediate

Length: 8.6 km (out and back)

Why You Should Go: Though this hike is listed as intermediate, it's not steep. Most of the relative challenge comes at the beginning and end of the hike, and the views at the top are worth the extra effort. Again, it's not much extra effort. You got this.

Website

Promenade de la Falaise

Where: 2490, ave Royale, Quebec City, QC

Difficulty: Easy

Length: 300 metres

Why You Should Go: This super simple trek in Quebec City offers views of Montmorency Falls with little effort beyond climbing a few stairs. The base of the falls is also accessible via the path leading from the falls' visitors centre nearby.

Website

