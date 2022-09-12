5 Easy Hikes Near Montreal With Fall Views That Will Take Your Breath Away
The foliage is stunning and the walking isn't bad, either.🍂
As the fall weather rolls in across Quebec and the leaves begin to turn, it's becoming prime season for traveling a bit out of town and absorbing some of the most captivating views in the province. The fall foliage is always best when seen from above, and there are plenty of ways to experience some much-needed natural splendor without pushing yourself along a six-hour hike.
These five trails and paths through the Quebec mountains are in that sweet spot: not too far from Montreal, not too difficult but definitely offering the kinds of views you miss in the heart of the city. If you've been considering a break from the noise, consider adding one of these easy hikes to your autumn to-do list.
Montagne Verte
Cost: Free
Address: Chemin du Lac Baptiste, Labelle
Why You Should Go: This intermediate hike is relatively short at 5.51 kilometres, but it delivers a beautiful view from the summit. Dogs are welcome on this trail, which is located in a popular vacation area. It's important to leave no trace and be aware of parking regulations along the road to the trail. Boring things aside, the view of Mont-Tremblant is worth the walk!
Mont-Sourire
Cost: Free
Address: Near 767, chemin Ouareau nord, Saint-Donat
Why You Should Go: Another breezy hike, this dog-friendly trail features an incredible viewpoint just two kilometres away from the nearest parking. It offers a panoramic view of Saint-Donat with Lake Ouareau in the centre and three mountains as the backdrop. This trail is a good option for young families and anyone who wants a great picture without breaking too much of a sweat.
Mont Orford
Cost: $9.25
Address: 429, route Rousseau, Notre-Dame-de-Montauban
Why You Should Go: Not all beautiful hikes can be free, but L'Étang-Fer-de-Lance is definitely worth the change. A gentle 3.5 km loop, this hike takes an estimated hour and 15 minutes and brings you to a "superb panorama" of the surrounding countryside. If you're up for more of a challenge, other hikes in the Mont Orford network range from intermediate to challenging (one even takes six hours!).
Mont Owl's Head
Cost: Free
Address: 437, rue des Pins sud
Why You Should Go: This lesser-known area features a range of hikes from the easy forest walk to a more challenging 150-year-old trail to the summit. For a gentle tour through 50 hectares of forest, try the sentier du Vieux-Verger, a three-kilometre loop that takes you over the Missisquoi-Nord river. If you're up for the more difficult, storied path, try the sentier Abénakis-Maçonique, a one-and-a-half hour hike that starts from the Owl's Head ski chalet.
Mont Rigaud
Cost: Free
Address: 321, des Érables, Rigaud
Why You Should Go: There are plenty of trails to choose from at Mont Rigaud, but a good place to start is the third path, which goes from the P8 parking sector to a viewpoint in just 3.4 km, or approximately two hours in total. This hike isn't a loop, so you'll be retracing your steps on the way home. Travel gently through cedar forests and towards a view that will make all the sweating worth it!
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.