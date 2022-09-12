Search on MTL Blog

5 Easy Hikes Near Montreal With Fall Views That Will Take Your Breath Away

The foliage is stunning and the walking isn't bad, either.🍂

Staff Writer
A hiker sits near a summit. Right, someone sits in front of a panorama of fall leaves.

A hiker sits near a summit. Right, someone sits in front of a panorama of fall leaves.

@zavelloni | Instagram, @marine.forget | Instagram

As the fall weather rolls in across Quebec and the leaves begin to turn, it's becoming prime season for traveling a bit out of town and absorbing some of the most captivating views in the province. The fall foliage is always best when seen from above, and there are plenty of ways to experience some much-needed natural splendor without pushing yourself along a six-hour hike.

These five trails and paths through the Quebec mountains are in that sweet spot: not too far from Montreal, not too difficult but definitely offering the kinds of views you miss in the heart of the city. If you've been considering a break from the noise, consider adding one of these easy hikes to your autumn to-do list.

Montagne Verte

Cost: Free

Address: Chemin du Lac Baptiste, Labelle

Why You Should Go: This intermediate hike is relatively short at 5.51 kilometres, but it delivers a beautiful view from the summit. Dogs are welcome on this trail, which is located in a popular vacation area. It's important to leave no trace and be aware of parking regulations along the road to the trail. Boring things aside, the view of Mont-Tremblant is worth the walk!

Website

Mont-Sourire

Cost: Free

Address: Near 767, chemin Ouareau nord, Saint-Donat

Why You Should Go: Another breezy hike, this dog-friendly trail features an incredible viewpoint just two kilometres away from the nearest parking. It offers a panoramic view of Saint-Donat with Lake Ouareau in the centre and three mountains as the backdrop. This trail is a good option for young families and anyone who wants a great picture without breaking too much of a sweat.

Website

Mont Orford

Cost: $9.25

Address: 429, route Rousseau, Notre-Dame-de-Montauban

Why You Should Go: Not all beautiful hikes can be free, but L'Étang-Fer-de-Lance is definitely worth the change. A gentle 3.5 km loop, this hike takes an estimated hour and 15 minutes and brings you to a "superb panorama" of the surrounding countryside. If you're up for more of a challenge, other hikes in the Mont Orford network range from intermediate to challenging (one even takes six hours!).

Website

Mont Owl's Head

Cost: Free

Address: 437, rue des Pins sud

Why You Should Go: This lesser-known area features a range of hikes from the easy forest walk to a more challenging 150-year-old trail to the summit. For a gentle tour through 50 hectares of forest, try the sentier du Vieux-Verger, a three-kilometre loop that takes you over the Missisquoi-Nord river. If you're up for the more difficult, storied path, try the sentier Abénakis-Maçonique, a one-and-a-half hour hike that starts from the Owl's Head ski chalet.

Website

Mont Rigaud

Cost: Free

Address: 321, des Érables, Rigaud

Why You Should Go: There are plenty of trails to choose from at Mont Rigaud, but a good place to start is the third path, which goes from the P8 parking sector to a viewpoint in just 3.4 km, or approximately two hours in total. This hike isn't a loop, so you'll be retracing your steps on the way home. Travel gently through cedar forests and towards a view that will make all the sweating worth it!

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.

