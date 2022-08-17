A Baby Swing Company Is Recalling Models In Canada Due To A 'Strangulation Hazard'
A 10-month-old baby in the United States died from asphyxiation.
Specific models of 4moms-brand baby swings and baby rockers are being recalled in Canada and the United States due to dangling straps that officials warn pose a "strangulation hazard" to crawling infants.
Health Canada says that neither MamaRoo Baby Swings (models 4M-005, 1026 and 1037) nor RockaRoo Baby Rockers (model 4M-012) are a danger to babies in the seats, themselves, but that crawlers "can become entangled in the straps."
As many as 77,700 MamaRoos and 10,000 RockaRoos have been shipped to Canada. They were sold between January 2010 and August 2022 (MamaRoos), and January 2014 and August 2022 (RockaRoos).
Health Canada confirmed that domestically as of August 9 there were no reports of strangulation or injury connected to either product.
But the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (USCPSC) says 4moms has reported two incidents involving the MamaRoo, one in which a 10-month-old died from asphyxiation and another in which a 10-month-old "suffered bruising to his neck before being rescued by a caregiver."
4moms is distributing free strap fasteners to consumers who register on the company website. MamaRoo Swing and RockaRoo Rocker owners can also contact 4moms by calling 877-870-7390 or emailing safetyandrecall@4moms.com.
The fasteners are said to prevent the straps from dangling below the seats.
While waiting to receive a fastener, consumers with babies who can crawl are advised to "immediately stop using the recalled products" and put them somewhere their baby can't access.
According to the USCPSC, MamaRoos and RockaRoos were sold at BuyBuy Baby and Target stores across the United States and online on the 4moms website and Amazon.