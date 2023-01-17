Search on MTL Blog

health canada

5 Food Items Have Been Recalled By Health Canada — So Check Your Groceries

"Do not consume, use, sell, serve recalled products."

The food aisle at a Canadian grocery store.

Photokvu | Dreamstime
True

Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) have recalled several food products that have been sold across Canada, many of which are due to the presence of wood, metal and chemicals, and others due to microbial contamination.

The CFIA is urging consumers to check their groceries to see if they're in possession of any of the recalled food products, if so, it's recommended to toss them out right away or return them to the point of purchase. Health Canada also advises not to serve, sell, distribute or consume any affected items.

Here are five recalled foods to look out for:

Punjab King brand Pure Honey

Recalled Products:

  • Punjab King Pure Honey | 500 g | Best Before: 2024/AL/10
  • Punjab King Pure Honey » 1 kg | Best Before 2024/AL/10

Recall Reason: The recalled product, which was sold in both Quebec and Ontario, is being removed from the marketplace due to the presence of the chemical metronidazole.

More information

St-Hubert and Cavalier brand Chicken Nuggets

Recalled Products:

  • Cavalier Chicken Breast Nuggets | 4 kg
  • St-Hubert Chicken Breast Nuggets | 600g

Recall Reason: "St-Hubert and Cavalier brand Chicken Breast Nuggets recalled due to pieces of wood," Health Canada said. The products were sold in Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick.

More information

Le Cendré de Notre-Dame cheese

Recalled Product: Le Cendré de Notre-Dame Semi-soft Surface-ripened Cheese | Approx. 150 g

Recall Reason: Health Canada says that "the affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination."

More information

Le Vache à Maillotte cheese

Recalled Product: La Vache à Maillotte Mélo-Dieux – Surface-ripened soft cheese | Approx. 275g

Recall Reason: The recalled product was sold in Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories. Health Canada states that the cheese is being recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

More information

Kirkland Signature brand pasta

Recalled Product: Kirkland Signature Four Cheese & Spinach Manicotti Marinara

Recall Reason: "Kirkland Signature brand Four Cheese and Spinach Manicotti Marinara recalled due to pieces of metal," Health Canada said.

More information

