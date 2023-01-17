5 Food Items Have Been Recalled By Health Canada — So Check Your Groceries
"Do not consume, use, sell, serve recalled products."
Health Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) have recalled several food products that have been sold across Canada, many of which are due to the presence of wood, metal and chemicals, and others due to microbial contamination.
The CFIA is urging consumers to check their groceries to see if they're in possession of any of the recalled food products, if so, it's recommended to toss them out right away or return them to the point of purchase. Health Canada also advises not to serve, sell, distribute or consume any affected items.
Here are five recalled foods to look out for:
Punjab King brand Pure Honey
Recalled Products:
- Punjab King Pure Honey | 500 g | Best Before: 2024/AL/10
- Punjab King Pure Honey » 1 kg | Best Before 2024/AL/10
Recall Reason: The recalled product, which was sold in both Quebec and Ontario, is being removed from the marketplace due to the presence of the chemical metronidazole.
St-Hubert and Cavalier brand Chicken Nuggets
Recalled Products:
- Cavalier Chicken Breast Nuggets | 4 kg
- St-Hubert Chicken Breast Nuggets | 600g
Recall Reason: "St-Hubert and Cavalier brand Chicken Breast Nuggets recalled due to pieces of wood," Health Canada said. The products were sold in Quebec, Ontario and New Brunswick.
Le Cendré de Notre-Dame cheese
Recalled Product: Le Cendré de Notre-Dame Semi-soft Surface-ripened Cheese | Approx. 150 g
Recall Reason: Health Canada says that "the affected product is being recalled from the marketplace due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination."
Le Vache à Maillotte cheese
Recalled Product: La Vache à Maillotte Mélo-Dieux – Surface-ripened soft cheese | Approx. 275g
Recall Reason: The recalled product was sold in Quebec and may have been distributed in other provinces and territories. Health Canada states that the cheese is being recalled due to Listeria monocytogenes contamination.
Kirkland Signature brand pasta
Recalled Product: Kirkland Signature Four Cheese & Spinach Manicotti Marinara
Recall Reason: "Kirkland Signature brand Four Cheese and Spinach Manicotti Marinara recalled due to pieces of metal," Health Canada said.
