A Class Action Lawsuit Against Honda Canada Was Settled & Drivers Could Claim Up to $2,675
Do you own a Honda or Acura?🚗
The Superior Court of Québec has approved a settlement following a class action lawsuit against Honda Canada. Consequently, current and former owners of 2006-2013 Honda Civics and 2006-2011 Acura CSXs purchased in the provincecan now claim compensation if they experienced early paint degradation on their vehicle.
Eligible drivers have four different options.
First, they can choose a $2,550 compensation payment to have their car repainted "at an authorized auto body shop."
Alternatively, they can opt for cash and get a maximum of $1,530 or 60% of the amount drivers would receive to have their cars professionally repainted.
If they already had their vehicle repainted due to premature pain degradation, they can get reimbursed up to $2,550.
Last but not least, eligible drivers can claim as much as $1,530 if they had to sell their cars at loss because of deteriorating paint.
The law firms in charge of publicizing the settlement, CBL & Associés and Cabinet BG Avocat inc., say that conditions apply in all cases and the maximum amount that a class member can obtain is $2,675.
The six-month claim period runs from September 30, 2022, until March 31, 2023.
You can submit a claim request on the website drivewithstyle.ca, which also lists the supporting documents required to get compensation and includes explicit examples of early paint degradation.
You can also call this phone number for more information about the class action: 1 (800) 270-7047.
