Trending Topics

Get the MTL Blog app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports

A Group Of Quebec Health Care Workers Is So Fed Up It’s Complaining To The UN

The issue: mandatory overtime.

Editorial Fellow
A Group Of Quebec Health Care Workers Is So Fed Up It’s Complaining To The UN
Ryunosuke Kikuno | Unsplash

It's no secret in Quebec that health care workers feel overworked. But now the situation could take on global implications.

The Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé du Québec (FIQ) labour organization has reached out to the U.N. to intervene in Quebec's health care management practices, particularly when it comes to "mandatory overtime," which is when a worker is required to cover shifts following their full workday.

In a February 8 letter to the U.N.'s International Labour Organization (ILO), federation president Julie Bouchard says the practice has become the norm in Quebec, often driven by managers' use of "threats and intimidation" to "compel" health care workers to "remain at work beyond their normal working day."

And yet, Bouchard asserts, the practice is largely unsupervised and undocumented.

She says the situation is taking a toll on nurses, both professionally and personally. Decisions about overtime, she contends, are taken without consideration of workers' "personal or family obligations." She further claims union members have reported high levels of stress and fatigue, a "deterioration of the work environment" and even car accidents on the way home.

The FIQ argues that the issue has led staff to resign or require time off, resulting in more mandatory overtime for everybody else.

And Bouchard holds that the practice is even discriminatory since it largely affects women, who, she says, make up "almost 90% of the members of the unions affiliated with the FIQ are women."

Bouchard says the federation is turning to the U.N. agency after trying to solve the problem through other channels — including the Government of Quebec, the courts, and the Commission des droits de la personne et de la jeunesse du Quebec.

MTL Blog Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

Canada’s Border Measures Have Changed — Here’s What You Need To Know

The government has officially eased its border restrictions.

Illuminaphoto | Dreamstime

On February 15, the Public Health Agency of Canada issued a news release announcing a number of changes to the current border measures. The federal government said they are beginning to enter a phase of mitigating travel restrictions, which will allow Canada to move toward a more "sustainable approach to long-term management of COVID-19".

As of February 28, on-arrival testing for fully vaccinated travellers will be eased. According to the news release, "travellers arriving to Canada from any country, who qualify as fully vaccinated, will be randomly selected for arrival testing."

Keep ReadingShow less
covid-19 quebec

Don't Toss Your Quebec Vaccine Passport Just Yet, You Might Still Need It

Don't delete the VaxiCode app just yet!

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

On February 15, Health Minister Christian Dubé and interim National Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau held a press conference to announce the end of Quebec's vaccine passport. However, the passport is still here to stay under certain criteria.

The vaccine passport first came into effect throughout Quebec on September 1, 2021, and will officially be suspended for big stores, the SAQ and SQDC as of February 16.

Keep ReadingShow less
covid-19 quebec

The SAQ, SQDC & Big Stores Are Ditching The Quebec Vaccine Passport As Of Wednesday

This is just the beginning.

Jerome Cid | Dreamstime

At a press conference on Tuesday, Health Minister Christian Dubé announced the beginning of the end of the Quebec vaccine passport. As of Wednesday, February 16, the provincial cannabis and liquor stores, the SQDC and SAQ, will no longer ask customers to present proof of vaccination.

Stores with areas of more than 1,500 square metres, which have required the vaccine passport since January 24, will also drop the measure.

Keep ReadingShow less
covid-19 quebec

Quebec Will Completely Lift The Vaccine Passport By Mid-March

That means no more needing to search for your ID all the time.

Kaedeenari | Dreamstime

The Government of Quebec just dropped another major news bomb. On February 15, Health Minister Christian Dubé and interim National Public Health Director Dr. Luc Boileau held a press conference to discuss the current COVID-19 situation in Quebec, announcing that the end of Quebec's vaccine passport is on its way.

According to Dubé, public health recommended a "gradual retreat" of the use of the vaccine passport in Quebec from now until March 14.

Keep ReadingShow less