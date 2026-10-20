Air Canada is now charging an extra fee to some passengers — Here's how to avoid it
It's also non-refundable.
Between carry-on fees, seat selection fees and checked bags, the cost of flying can add up before you even get to the airport. And for some Air Canada travellers, there's now one more charge to watch out for.
As of October 15, 2026, Air Canada is charging a $30 booking fee per passenger, plus tax, on new reservations made by phone through its contact centres.
That means a family of four booking their trip over the phone would pay an extra $120, plus tax, before even paying for their flights.
How the new fee works
According to a statement from the airline, the fee only applies to new bookings made with an agent over the phone.
It's also non-refundable, so you won't get it back if you cancel your ticket or your reservation later on. The charge will show up as a separate line on your receipt, and it isn't included in the price of your ticket.
If you book Aeroplan reward flights by phone, nothing changes for you. Those bookings already came with a similar fee, and it will continue to apply.
How to avoid it
The good news is that it's easy to get around. You can just book online through Air Canada's website or app instead, where there's no booking fee at all.
If you run into trouble booking online, you can still call Air Canada at 1-888-247-2262. But the airline says the fee may still apply, depending on the situation.
Who doesn't have to pay
Air Canada says travellers with accessibility needs are exempt from the fee. They can reach the airline’s Accessibility Services team at 1-800-667-4732.
The fee also won't apply if your trip is disrupted. If your flight is delayed, cancelled or otherwise affected, you'll still get the same help from customer service, with no booking fee.
The same goes for questions about an existing booking. Keep in mind, though, that any change or cancellation fees attached to your fare still apply.
And if you book through a travel agent, they set their own fees, so it’s best to check with them directly.
Why Air Canada is doing this
According to the airline, encouraging customers to use its website and app for everyday travel needs helps cut down on phone wait times. That frees up agents to focus on more complicated situations that can't be handled online.
Air Canada also says the change brings its policy in line with the one already in place for Aeroplan reward bookings.
It's the latest in a string of new fees from the airline. In January 2025, Air Canada started charging for carry-on bags for passengers on its basic fare on many flights, and later added a fee for changing seats at check-in.
So if you're planning to book flights for the holidays or a winter getaway down south, you might want to grab your laptop or phone instead of calling customer service.
This story was inspired by the article "Air Canada impose de nouveaux frais à certains voyageurs et voici comment les éviter" which was originally published on Narcity.
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