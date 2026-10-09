Montreal YUL is the 2nd-worst rated airport in Canada and you can probably guess the first
Quebec City's airport is one of the best.
There's a certain feeling of dread that comes with heading to the airport on a long weekend. Between the traffic, the security lines and the $18 sandwich you swore you wouldn't buy, it can test just about anyone's patience.
And if you're flying out of Montreal this Thanksgiving, you might already be feeling it.
As it turns out, plenty of travellers can relate.
According to a new ranking based on Google reviews, Montréal-Trudeau International Airport is the second-worst rated airport in the country. YUL averages 3.78 stars across more than 22,000 reviews.
The only airport that scored lower? Toronto Pearson, of course, with an average of 3.76.(only slightly lower but we'll take it).
The data comes from SEO Backlinks, which pulled the Google Maps listings for airports across Canada on October 5.
The company only included the 35 airports with scheduled passenger flights and at least 300 Google reviews, adding up to more than 156,000 reviews in total. Instead of using the rounded score Google displays, it calculated each airport's exact average from its number of one- to five-star reviews. That way, airports that show the same rating on Google could still be ranked against each other.
Airport hotels, car rental counters, lounges, parking lots and cargo-only airports like Montréal-Mirabel weren't counted.
What people are saying about YUL
Reading through the reviews, the complaints aren't always about the flights themselves.
"Public transportation is bad and poorly indicated," one reviewer of Montréal-Trudeau wrote this month.
Another recent reviewer had a specific estimate in mind: "Give yourself about 3 1/2 hours from landing to exit."
Oliver Weston, founder of SEO Backlinks, said the lowest-rated airports tend to share the same issues. Reviewers mention lineups at security and customs, construction, chaos in the pickup lanes and overpriced food.
"The smaller airports win because you're through security in minutes," he said. "If you can't avoid the big ones, give yourself more time than you think you need."
Quebec City is doing just fine
If it's any consolation, Quebec still has an airport near the top of the list.
Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport came in 10th best in the country, with an average rating of 4.28. Reviewers called it "very clean and efficient," and one traveller described it as a "wonderful airport that isn't very big."
"The staff was very friendly and well informed. The toilets were super clean!" another reviewer wrote this month, which is pretty high praise for an airport washroom.
Gander International Airport in Newfoundland and Labrador took the top spot with a 4.50 rating. Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport came in second, so Toronto can at least claim one win.
Here's how the full list shook out.
The 10 worst-rated airports in Canada
- Toronto Pearson International Airport, ON: 3.76
- Montréal-Trudeau International Airport, QC: 3.78
- Prince George International Airport, BC: 3.80
- Yellowknife Airport, NT: 3.95
- Northwest Regional Airport Terrace-Kitimat, BC: 4.03
- Grande Prairie Airport, AB: 4.04
- Abbotsford International Airport, BC: 4.05
- Kelowna International Airport, BC: 4.08
- Calgary International Airport, AB: 4.08
- Fort McMurray International Airport, AB: 4.08
The 10 best-rated airports in Canada
- Gander International Airport, NL: 4.50
- Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport, ON: 4.44
- Deer Lake Regional Airport, NL: 4.41
- Comox Valley Airport, BC: 4.35
- Saint John Airport, NB: 4.34
- Halifax Stanfield International Airport, NS: 4.33
- Nanaimo Airport, BC: 4.31
- Vancouver International Airport, BC: 4.29
- Winnipeg Richardson International Airport, MB: 4.28
- Québec City Jean Lesage International Airport, QC: 4.28
So if you're flying out of YUL this weekend, maybe pack a snack and leave a little earlier than you planned. Your future self in the security line will thank you.
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