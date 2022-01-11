Americans Are Being Advised Not To Travel To Canada Right Now And Vice Versa
The CDC says Americans should "avoid travel to Canada."
The borders may still be open, but both Canada and the United States are advising against travelling to the opposite country right now unless it's essential.
On the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the U.S.' national public health agency, website, Americans are being told not to travel to Canada right now because of the "very high level of COVID-19" in the country.
If one must travel to Canada, the CDC reminds them to ensure they are fully vaccinated and warns that due to "the current situation in Canada, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants."
Canada is basically saying the same thing about travelling to the U.S. — or anywhere else in the world — right now.
On December 15, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced that the Canadian government was immediately advising Canadians to avoid all non-essential international travel outside of Canada.
"If you do not have to travel internationally, please do not," Duclos said.
A call to avoid international travel currently appears on the federal government website, citing "the risk of the Omicron variant that causes COVID-19."
However, this advisory only acts as a guide and individuals are still permitted to travel abroad at their own risk. The Government of Canada states that "The decision to travel is your choice and you are responsible for your personal safety abroad."
During a press conference on December 22, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that his government wasn't thinking about closing the borders for the time being.
