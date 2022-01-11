Trending Topics

Get the Narcity app

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
News

Americans Are Being Advised Not To Travel To Canada Right Now And Vice Versa

The CDC says Americans should "avoid travel to Canada."

Americans Are Being Advised Not To Travel To Canada Right Now And Vice Versa
Rtdeleon04 | Dreamstime, Wally Stemberger | Dreamstime

The borders may still be open, but both Canada and the United States are advising against travelling to the opposite country right now unless it's essential.

On the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the U.S.' national public health agency, website, Americans are being told not to travel to Canada right now because of the "very high level of COVID-19" in the country.

If one must travel to Canada, the CDC reminds them to ensure they are fully vaccinated and warns that due to "the current situation in Canada, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants."

CDC

Canada is basically saying the same thing about travelling to the U.S. — or anywhere else in the world — right now.

On December 15, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos announced that the Canadian government was immediately advising Canadians to avoid all non-essential international travel outside of Canada.

"If you do not have to travel internationally, please do not," Duclos said.

A call to avoid international travel currently appears on the federal government website, citing "the risk of the Omicron variant that causes COVID-19."

However, this advisory only acts as a guide and individuals are still permitted to travel abroad at their own risk. The Government of Canada states that "The decision to travel is your choice and you are responsible for your personal safety abroad."

During a press conference on December 22, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that his government wasn't thinking about closing the borders for the time being.

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles

Quebec Reported The Most COVID-19 Deaths In Almost A Year

The hospital situation is reportedly getting even more critical.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Quebec has matched a grim figure that has stood for nearly a whole year. With 62 new COVID-19-related deaths recorded on January 10, the province reached a level not seen since January 20, 2021.

This sharp increase brings the total number of deaths to 12,028.

Keep Reading Show less

A Montreal Homeless Man Died In The Extreme Cold

He had been living in the same spot for years, police say.

Michel Bussieres | Dreamstime

A man was found dead inside an encampment in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce as Montreal temperatures dipped well into the negative double digits.

SPVM spokesperson Véronique Comtois said police received a call at around 6:00 p.m. Monday evening to check on the health of an unhoused individual near rue Saint-Jacques and highway 20 in Montreal's Notre-Dame-de-Grâce neighbourhood.

Keep Reading Show less

James William Awad Said 111 Private Club Has Received 'Thousands' Of Requests To Join

Awad explained what's required for one to join the private club.

@111privateclub | Instagram

111 Private Club, the group behind the infamous Sunwing party flight, has been making nonstop headlines for the past week.

During an interview with Narcity, James William Awad, the man behind the club, claimed that the controversy hasn't hurt the appeal of the private club, which has 1,082 Quebec members. Rather, he said it's had quite the opposite effect.

Keep Reading Show less

Dr. Horacio Arruda Is Reportedly Resigning

Premier François Legault is expected to announce this news during a press conference on Tuesday.

François Legault | Facebook

According to various sources, Dr. Horacio Arruda, Quebec’s public health director, sent in his letter of resignation on January 10.

In an alleged letter addressed to Premier François Legault shared by LaPresse, Dr. Arruda wrote “recent commentary about the credibility of our opinions and on our scientific rigour have undoubtedly caused a certain erosion of public trust."

Keep Reading Show less