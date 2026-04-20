Best Buy Canada's 25th Anniversary Sale is massive and here are 5 not-to-miss deals
Including a huge $1,300 off this top-shelf robot vacuum and mop.
Best Buy Canada is turning the big two-five this year, and to celebrate, they're running the Best Buy Canada 25th Anniversary Sale — a 20-day bonanza where you can score huge savings on laptops, TVs, scooters, smartwatches, robot vacuums and more until April 30.
They're also giving you the chance to score a $2,500 in Best Buy Canada gift card via social media each month. Make sure you're following them on Instagram and Facebook and keep your eyes peeled on April 20 for your chance to participate in the next 25th Anniversary Sweepstakes.
Plus, if you have a free My Best Buy account, you can score early access and exclusive offers for even more savings.
Kicking off this huge sale, here are five standout deals you won't want to miss.
$1,300 off: Dreame X40 Ultra auto-empty robot vacuum and mop
This robot vacuum basically cleans for you.Courtesy of Best Buy Canada
Price: $699.99 (save $1,300)
$705.74 in NB (incl. EHF)
Details: Make 2026 your spotless-floor era with this robot vacuum and mop that easily picks up pet hair and dirt around furniture and corners thanks to the SideReach brush. It has 12,000Pa of powerful suction, and a mop feature that lifts up and away to keep your carpets dry and hard floors spotless.
$500 off: Segway F3 Pro electric scooter
This sleek Segway scooter is perfect for city rides.Courtesy of Best Buy Canada
Price: $699.99 (save $500)
Details: Spring is the perfect time to score a good deal on an electric scooter, and this one from Segway will have you zipping around the city in no time. Turn indicators, brake lights, and traction control make your ride safe, while the 32km/h top speed and powerful 1,200W motor means you can cover some serious ground.
$650 off: Garmin fēnix 7X Pro watch
This Garmin smartwatch tracks all your fitness stats.Courtesy of Best Buy Canada
Price: $699.99 (save $650)
$700.94 in QC & NB (incl. EHF)
Details: It doesn't get much better than a Garmin for fitness enthusiasts. During the Best Buy Canada 25th Anniversary Sale, this one is almost half off! With GPS, heart monitor, sapphire solar battery charging system and 51mm backlit display, it's got all the features you need to get active and track your progress.
$400 off: Samsung The Frame Tizen Smart TV
This Samsung Frame TV doubles as wall art.Courtesy of Best Buy Canada
Price: $1,299.99 (save $400)
$1,316.74 in QC (incl. EHF)
$1,314.24 in NB (incl. EHF)
Details: When you're not enjoying your shows in crystal-clear 4K, this iconic TV transforms into a piece of art that blends with your home decor. Use art mode to show off your artworks and personal photos, while the matte finish and Artful Picture Quality makes everything look incredible.
$400 off: Lenovo Yoga 7 Copilot+ two-in-one touchscreen laptop
This Lenovo tablet makes designing on the go easy.Courtesy of Best Buy Canada
Price: $1,099.99 (save $400, plus an extra $50 with a My Best Buy account)
$1,100.59 in QC (incl. EHF)
$1,100.64 in NB (incl. EHF)
Details: Flexible and powerful, this touchscreen laptop boasts an Intel Core Ultra 5 226V processor and 16GB RAM to effortlessly tackle the most demanding tasks. It doubles as a tablet and comes with a 512GB solid-state drive for plenty of convenient, local storage.
This is just a taste of Best Buy Canada's 25th Anniversary Sale, running until April 30, 2026. Check out their website for more offers, and don't forget to sign up for a free My Best Buy account to score exclusive access to sales and products.