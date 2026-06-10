Here's why you haven't received your GST/HST credit payment of up to $717 yet
The CRA started sending payments on June 5, but there are a few reasons yours might not have landed yet.
In case you didn't know, the federal government began sending out a one-time supplemental GST/HST credit payment on June 5, with eligible Canadians set to receive up to $717 depending on their family situation.
The Canada Revenue Agency is handling the payments automatically, but if you've been checking your bank account and coming up empty, there are a few explanations worth knowing about.
This one-time payment is part of a broader reform announced by Prime Minister Mark Carney in January 2026. The government is replacing the GST/HST credit with a new benefit called the Canada Groceries and Essentials Benefit, set to launch in July 2026 with higher amounts.
This payment is a bridge in the meantime.
If you're among the roughly 12 million eligible Canadians still waiting, here's what might be going on.
You may not have been eligible to begin with
To qualify for this payment, you needed to be eligible for the regular GST/HST credit as of January 2026. The credit is intended for individuals and families with low to modest incomes, so if your net family income exceeds the CRA's thresholds, you likely don't qualify. You can check your eligibility through My Account on the CRA website.
It could still be on its way
The CRA notes that payments can take up to 10 business days to appear in your account after being issued. It's also worth knowing that in your CRA account, the payment may show up under "GST/HST credit" rather than any reference to the supplemental one-time amount.
You haven't filed your 2024 tax return
The CRA calculates your eligibility and payment amount based on your 2024 tax return. If you haven't filed yet, that's almost certainly why nothing has arrived. It's not too late to file, even if you have no income to report — and your spouse or common-law partner needs to have filed as well.
Your partner received the payment on your behalf
For couples, the CRA sends the payment to one person on behalf of the household. If your account is empty, check whether your partner received the full amount instead. This is completely normal.
The payment was applied to a tax debt
If you owed money to the CRA, the agency may have applied the payment directly to your existing balance rather than depositing it into your account. You should have received a notice from the CRA if this was the case.
Your contact information is out of date
If you're set up for direct deposit, the payment goes to whichever bank account is registered with the CRA. If you've recently changed accounts without updating your CRA profile, the transfer may have failed or be pending. If you don't have direct deposit, a cheque is being mailed to your last known address. Either way, make sure your information is current on the CRA website.
How much can you receive?
The payment equals 50% of your annual GST/HST credit amount calculated for the July 2025 to June 2026 period. Here are the maximum amounts based on your situation:
|Situation
|Maximum payment
|Single, no children
|$267
|Single or single parent, 1 child
|$441
|Single or single parent, 2 children
|$533
|Single or single parent, 3 children
|$625
|Single or single parent, 4 children
|$717
|Married or common-law, no children
|$349
|Married or common-law, 1 child
|$441
|Married or common-law, 2 children
|$533
|Married or common-law, 3 children
|$625
|Married or common-law, 4 children
|$717
In shared custody situations, each parent receives their portion separately.
It's also worth noting that this federal payment is entirely separate from Quebec's one-time $200 provincial payment, which is also landing in June but is administered by Revenu Québec.