Milk sold at Quebec Costco locations is being recalled over a food safety risk

You can return it for a full refund.

Costco Wholesale signage.

Costco Wholesale.

Lester69 | Dreamstime
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If you've been buying milk at Costco lately, there's a recall you should know about.

Lactalis Canada has issued a recall for Lactantia UltraPūr 2% M.F. dairy beverage in the two-litre size, sold exclusively at Costco warehouses and Costco Business Centres across Canada between May and June 2026. Costco posted the recall notice on June 8, 2026.

The reason for the recall is over-fortification of vitamins A and D compared to the recommended daily intake limit, which Lactalis Canada says may represent a food safety risk. If you have any health concerns or are experiencing symptoms, the company is advising you to consult a doctor.

How to know if your carton is affected

The recall is limited to one specific product and lot. You're looking for the two-litre Lactantia UltraPūr 2% 20g Protein & Lactose Free Milk with an expiry date of JN 22 2026 and Costco item number 1987085. No other Lactantia UltraPūr or Lactantia dairy products are affected.

Lactalis Canada is asking that you do not consume, serve, use, sell or distribute the recalled carton.

How to get a refund

You can return the affected product to any Costco warehouse in Canada for a full refund. For more information, Lactalis Canada can be reached at 1-800-563-1515, Monday to Friday between 8:30 AM and 6:00 PM EST.

Other recent recalls worth knowing about

This isn't the only food safety notice that's come out recently. A round of recalls issued in May covered a wide range of products sold in Quebec and across Canada, including fresh microgreens flagged for possible E. coli contamination, Ghirardelli powdered drink mixes recalled over possible Salmonella, Salem Foods spices recalled for undeclared allergens, and freeze-dried candy that was found to contain metal fragments.

If you haven't checked your pantry and fridge against that list, it's worth a few minutes of your time.

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