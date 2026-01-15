Advertisement Content

This popular Canadian smoothie chain has two new Montreal locations

Expect vibrant smoothies, loaded açaí bowls and plenty of healthy options.

Jus Booster Montreal storefront

Jus Booster opens Montreal

Courtesy of Jus Booster

Every new year brings new promises: getting in shape, eating healthier or trying new things. Luckily, now's the perfect opportunity to follow through on your goals and give yourself a tasty boost that could help revitalize your energy and well-being.

Popular Canadian chain Booster Juice has officially landed in Montreal with the opening of two new locations under the name Jus Booster. You can check out their fresh, colourful menu at the Eaton Centre or CF Fairview Pointe-Claire and enjoy Buy One Get One Free Smoothies all day long on Saturday, January 24.

Founder Dale Wishewan created Jus Booster to offer convenient, nutritious options for active lifestyles — which is exactly why the brand serves a wide range of flavourful, well-balanced choices designed to fuel you throughout the day.

Jus Booster: 2 for 1 offer Jus Booster: 2 for 1 offerCourtesy of Jus Booster

Everything is prepared daily using real ingredients: from vitamin-rich smoothies and fresh-pressed all-natural juices to refreshing Booster Mix'rs, loaded açaí bowls and protein-packed paninis. Jus Booster makes it easy to satisfy your cravings while still eating well.

With over 470 stores across Canada, Jus Booster has long been a favourite nationwide — and now Montrealers can finally experience it for themselves and kick off the year on a healthier note.

Jus Booster grand opening in Montreal

When: Saturday, January 24, 2026

Address : Eaton Centre (705 Rue Sainte-Catherine O., Montreal) and CF Fairview (Pointe-Claire - 6815 Route Transcanadienne, Pointe Claire)

Why you need to go: You’ll find tasty, nourishing options made with natural ingredients, BOGO smoothies all day to enjoy with friends or family, and even a free gift if you’re one of the first 50 customers at either location.

If you're interested in opening a Booster Juice franchise, you can learn more here.

Quebec just changed how rent increases work and it affects every tenant in the province

It could make disputes more complicated.

Montreal is about to get slammed with up to 15 cm of snow & a weather warning is in effect

Rush hour is going to be rough 😬

Montreal's free downtown slide park is back with 6 refrigerated snow hills

It's open until March 🛷

Quebec Premier François Legault just announced his resignation

He announced his resignation at 11 a.m.

'Good riddance!' We asked Quebecers about Legault resigning and they didn't hold back

"Can we make it a holiday?"

9 new Quebec laws and regulations coming into effect in 2026 that you need to know about

Some of these changes will hit your wallet directly.

Renewing your Quebec driver's license? You might pay double what you paid last year

Some drivers get discounted rates.

Canada's top 20 travel destinations were ranked and these 3 Quebec spots made the cut

Montreal came out ahead of Toronto. 😏

Canada beat the U.S. in a new passport ranking but both are weaker than before

We're ahead, but not by much 😬