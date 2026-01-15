This popular Canadian smoothie chain has two new Montreal locations
Expect vibrant smoothies, loaded açaí bowls and plenty of healthy options.
Every new year brings new promises: getting in shape, eating healthier or trying new things. Luckily, now's the perfect opportunity to follow through on your goals and give yourself a tasty boost that could help revitalize your energy and well-being.
Popular Canadian chain Booster Juice has officially landed in Montreal with the opening of two new locations under the name Jus Booster. You can check out their fresh, colourful menu at the Eaton Centre or CF Fairview Pointe-Claire and enjoy Buy One Get One Free Smoothies all day long on Saturday, January 24.
Founder Dale Wishewan created Jus Booster to offer convenient, nutritious options for active lifestyles — which is exactly why the brand serves a wide range of flavourful, well-balanced choices designed to fuel you throughout the day.
Jus Booster: 2 for 1 offerCourtesy of Jus Booster
Everything is prepared daily using real ingredients: from vitamin-rich smoothies and fresh-pressed all-natural juices to refreshing Booster Mix'rs, loaded açaí bowls and protein-packed paninis. Jus Booster makes it easy to satisfy your cravings while still eating well.
With over 470 stores across Canada, Jus Booster has long been a favourite nationwide — and now Montrealers can finally experience it for themselves and kick off the year on a healthier note.
Jus Booster grand opening in Montreal
When: Saturday, January 24, 2026
Address : Eaton Centre (705 Rue Sainte-Catherine O., Montreal) and CF Fairview (Pointe-Claire - 6815 Route Transcanadienne, Pointe Claire)
Why you need to go: You’ll find tasty, nourishing options made with natural ingredients, BOGO smoothies all day to enjoy with friends or family, and even a free gift if you’re one of the first 50 customers at either location.
If you're interested in opening a Booster Juice franchise, you can learn more here.