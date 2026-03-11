Quebec ice storm today could bring prolonged power outages & 'significant' damage
The City of Montreal says it's ready to activate emergency measures.
A major ice storm is forecast to hit southern Quebec on Wednesday with between 20 and 30 millimetres of freezing rain over 24 hours in areas stretching from the Outaouais region through to Montreal and up to Quebec City.
Many school boards across the province cancelled classes on Wednesday and the City of Montreal said it was ready to activate emergency measures if necessary.
Simon Legault, meteorologist with Environment Canada, said the storm, which will begin in eastern Ontario, should cross into Quebec early Wednesday morning. Bouts of mild weather could turn the freezing rain to rain in certain areas by 4 p.m.
However, he said, below-freezing temperatures in the following days will keep surfaces icy and could trigger prolonged power outages if frozen branches knock down electrical lines.
Quebecers should stock up on food, batteries and water in anticipation of power failures, and avoid using heaters not suitable for indoors that could lead to carbon monoxide poisoning, Legault said.
"When there is a power outage lasting several days, you need to make sure you have a certain amount of supplies," he told a technical briefing.
Environment Canada warned of possible delays and cancellations in transportation, adding that the weight of the ice "will likely cause significant damage to property, buildings and trees."
Quebec's Transportation Department said its crews will be deployed across the road network to spread de-icing agents and abrasives. The department asked drivers to exercise extreme caution and adapt their driving to road conditions.
Meanwhile, the City of Montreal says it is ready to implement emergency measures as needed.
"As soon as the freezing rain starts, we will mobilize 1,000 employees to spread salt," Alexandre Devaux-Guizani, deputy leader of the City of Montreal's executive committee, told a news conference. He said crews will focus their attention on the sloped sections of the 10,000 kilometres of streets and pavement in Montreal.
If emergency measures are triggered, the Red Cross will be mobilized and shelters will open if necessary. The city is also preparing teams to remove branches and secure roads.
Employers are advised to encourage remote work on Wednesday to allow for better traffic flow to help city employees clean up storm damage.
Many school boards in southern Quebec said they would cancel classes on Wednesday, with others advising parents to monitor the boards' social media pages for updates.
Meanwhile, areas of Quebec where freezing rain is not in the forecast can expect heavy snow.
Regions north of Montreal are under snowfall alerts, with between 20 and 30 centimetres in the forecast for areas including La Tuque, Charlevoix, Saguenay and Rimouski.
Farther north, the Baie-Comeau and Sept-Îles areas could see between 30 and 40 centimetres of snow.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 10, 2026.