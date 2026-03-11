Montreal has already recorded nearly 1,000 break-ins in 2026 — Here's where they're happening

Some neighbourhoods are being hit considerably harder than others.

An SPVM police officer.

Nearly 1,000 break-ins have been reported across Montreal in the first two and a half months of 2026

Meunierd| Dreamstime
Senior Writer

Nearly 1,000 break-ins have been reported across Montreal in the first two and a half months of 2026, and the data shows some neighbourhoods are being hit considerably harder than others.

The Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) has recorded 994 break-and-enter incidents between January 1 and March 11, 2026, according to the latest data available through the city's Vue sur la sécurité publique interactive tool.

That works out to roughly 14 break-ins per day across the island — a slightly faster pace than what was recorded in late January, when the city was averaging about 13.5 incidents daily.

Where break-ins are concentrated

The SPVM's interactive crime mapping tool shows that certain areas are seeing far more activity than others, and the pattern looks similar to what Montreal experienced throughout 2025.

The most striking cluster on the map sits in the Ville-Marie and Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve area, which accounts for the highest concentration of incidents on the island by a significant margin. The downtown core and surrounding east-end neighbourhoods continue to be the most targeted parts of the city.

A map of break-ins in Montreal in 2026. A screenshot from the SPVM's interactive crime mapping tool.SPVM

Montréal-Nord is also showing elevated numbers in the northeast, along with activity in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension corridor further west. Côte-des-Neiges and the area around Notre-Dame-de-Grâce are also appearing prominently in the data.

On the western end of the island, incident counts are considerably lower, though pockets of activity are still visible around Dollard-des-Ormeaux.

What the pace suggests for 2026

If the current rate holds through the rest of the year, Montreal could be on track for somewhere around 5,000 to 5,200 break-ins in 2026, which would actually represent a drop from 2025's total of 6,139.

That would be welcome news after two consecutive years of increases. For context, here's how break-and-enter incidents have trended in Montreal over the past decade:

  • 2015: 9,947
  • 2016: 9,483
  • 2017: 8,816
  • 2018: 7,052
  • 2019: 6,715
  • 2020: 5,733
  • 2021: 4,809
  • 2022: 5,554
  • 2023: 6,048
  • 2024: 5,844
  • 2025: 6,139

It's worth noting that early-year projections can shift significantly as the warmer months arrive. In 2025, October was the single busiest month for break-ins, with 579 incidents recorded, and the summer months weren't far behind.

Other crimes tracked so far in 2026

Break-ins are one of several crime categories the SPVM tracks publicly. The Vue sur la sécurité publique tool also covers mischief, theft, and other offences, giving residents a broad picture of criminal activity across the city.

If you want to see how your specific street or neighbourhood is faring, the interactive map is available through the City of Montreal's website, where you can filter by crime type and time period.

From Your Site Articles
montreal newsmontreal crimemontreal policespvm montreal
MontrealNewsNews
  • Al Sciola
  • Al Sciola

    Born and raised in Montreal, Al Sciola is a Senior Writer for MTL Blog. With a background in covering sports and local events, he has a knack for finding stories that capture the city’s spirit. A lifelong Canadiens fan and trivia enthusiast, Al spends his downtime sipping espresso and trying out new recipes in the kitchen.

Montreal is under a severe weather warning and we could get our worst ice storm in years

Things might get really slippery.

A look inside the massive new indoor water park that just opened near Montreal

It has waterslides, a lazy river, and a surf zone 🏄.

Quebec ice storm today could bring prolonged power outages & 'significant' damage

The City of Montreal says it's ready to activate emergency measures.

Canada's passport fees are going up but you could get yours for free due to this new rule

Wouldn't that be nice?

Here's everything I know about you based on the university you went to (congrats, McGill)

And I have thoughts on Concordia, too. 👀

Sorry, Montreal: Winter weather is coming back with up to 30 mm of freezing rain this week

Temps could dip down to -12°C.

I went on dates in 3 different Canadian cities — Here's how Montreal men stack up

Here's who you'll find in each city and yes, there is a best and worst. 👀

I moved to the US from Canada a decade ago and these are the 10 reasons I love it here

And no, none of these are political.

March's Canada Child Benefit payment is on the way and some parents get over $650 per child

Keep an eye on your bank account.

Pothole season is here but Montreal drivers are fighting back with this new interactive tool

"Montrealers are using the platform to vent about the state of the roads."