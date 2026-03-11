Montreal has already recorded nearly 1,000 break-ins in 2026 — Here's where they're happening
Some neighbourhoods are being hit considerably harder than others.
Nearly 1,000 break-ins have been reported across Montreal in the first two and a half months of 2026, and the data shows some neighbourhoods are being hit considerably harder than others.
The Service de police de la Ville de Montréal (SPVM) has recorded 994 break-and-enter incidents between January 1 and March 11, 2026, according to the latest data available through the city's Vue sur la sécurité publique interactive tool.
That works out to roughly 14 break-ins per day across the island — a slightly faster pace than what was recorded in late January, when the city was averaging about 13.5 incidents daily.
Where break-ins are concentrated
The SPVM's interactive crime mapping tool shows that certain areas are seeing far more activity than others, and the pattern looks similar to what Montreal experienced throughout 2025.
The most striking cluster on the map sits in the Ville-Marie and Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve area, which accounts for the highest concentration of incidents on the island by a significant margin. The downtown core and surrounding east-end neighbourhoods continue to be the most targeted parts of the city.
A screenshot from the SPVM's interactive crime mapping tool.SPVM
Montréal-Nord is also showing elevated numbers in the northeast, along with activity in the Villeray–Saint-Michel–Parc-Extension corridor further west. Côte-des-Neiges and the area around Notre-Dame-de-Grâce are also appearing prominently in the data.
On the western end of the island, incident counts are considerably lower, though pockets of activity are still visible around Dollard-des-Ormeaux.
What the pace suggests for 2026
If the current rate holds through the rest of the year, Montreal could be on track for somewhere around 5,000 to 5,200 break-ins in 2026, which would actually represent a drop from 2025's total of 6,139.
That would be welcome news after two consecutive years of increases. For context, here's how break-and-enter incidents have trended in Montreal over the past decade:
- 2015: 9,947
- 2016: 9,483
- 2017: 8,816
- 2018: 7,052
- 2019: 6,715
- 2020: 5,733
- 2021: 4,809
- 2022: 5,554
- 2023: 6,048
- 2024: 5,844
- 2025: 6,139
It's worth noting that early-year projections can shift significantly as the warmer months arrive. In 2025, October was the single busiest month for break-ins, with 579 incidents recorded, and the summer months weren't far behind.
Other crimes tracked so far in 2026
Break-ins are one of several crime categories the SPVM tracks publicly. The Vue sur la sécurité publique tool also covers mischief, theft, and other offences, giving residents a broad picture of criminal activity across the city.
If you want to see how your specific street or neighbourhood is faring, the interactive map is available through the City of Montreal's website, where you can filter by crime type and time period.