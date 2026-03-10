A look inside the massive new indoor water park that just opened near Montreal

It has waterslides, a lazy river, and a surf zone 🏄.

Oceania water park.

Spanning 85,000 square feet of fully covered space, Oceania bills itself as Quebec's ultimate indoor water park.

You no longer need to take a plane to hit up a waterslide in the middle of winter.

Oceania, located at 107 rue de l'Industrie in Beloeil, quietly opened its doors last week, but it's quickly made a splash with Montrealers looking to escape the longest season of the year (even for a day).

The indoor water park has been years in the making. Construction on the 135,000 square foot complex began back in February 2020, with an opening originally planned for 2021. The COVID-19 pandemic derailed those plans, sending construction costs soaring and forcing the project's financing to be restructured. The final bill came in at $47 million, up from an initial budget of $34.5 million.

The wait, though, appears to have been worth it.

Spanning 85,000 square feet of fully covered space, Oceania bills itself as Quebec's ultimate indoor water park — a year-round tropical escape designed to make you forget there's a polar vortex happening outside. The park offers 12 attractions in total, with something for every comfort level and age group.

Thrill seekers can take on the waterslides or try their hand at the indoor surfing experience. Those looking for something a little more low-key can drift along the adventurous lazy river. Younger kids have their own dedicated splash zone, and the whole complex is designed with safety and families in mind, with over 100 lifeguards on staff.

Beyond the water, there's an arcade on site and a restaurant with a liquor licence, so parents can decompress while the kids wear themselves out. A virtual reality experience is also in the works for a future phase.

One thing worth noting: the hotel adjacent to the complex is not yet open due to a contractual dispute with its owners. No word yet on when that will change.

As for tickets, pricing varies depending on the day and time of your visit. Monday through Thursday, the park is open from 10 am to 8 pm, with daily tickets running $42 for guests 48 inches and taller, $32 for guests between 34 and 47 inches, and free for children aged two and under. A guide ticket is $20.

Tickets can be purchased at OceaniaBeloeil.com. There are 400 parking spots on site, and the park is easily accessible from the South Shore.

Oceania

Price: From $32 to $55, depending on the day, time, and height. Kids 2 and under are always free.

When: Monday to Thursday, 10 am to 8 pm. Friday to Sunday, 9 am to 9 pm.

Address: 107 rue de l'Industrie, Beloeil, QC

Why You Need To Go: It's the closest thing to a beach day Montreal has to offer in March, and it's only a short drive from the island.

Oceania website

