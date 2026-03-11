March's Canada Child Benefit payment is on the way and some parents get over $650 per child
Keep an eye on your bank account.
Canadian parents receiving the Canada Child Benefit have another payment coming this month.
For those who aren't familiar, the CCB is a tax-free monthly payment from the Canada Revenue Agency designed to help families cover everyday expenses like groceries, childcare, clothing and school supplies. It goes to parents with children under 18, with the amount varying based on household income, number of kids and their ages.
With July now just a few months away, the CRA's planned increase to payment amounts is edging closer. Until those higher numbers kick in, here's what parents need to know about March's deposit.
What is the Canada Child Benefit?
The CCB launched in 2016, replacing Canada's old Universal Child Care Benefit program. It's since become one of the main sources of federal financial support for families raising kids in Canada.
Your monthly amount isn't fixed. It's calculated based on your annual household income, how many children you have, their ages and whether any of them qualify for disability support.
Many families also receive provincial or territorial child benefits on top of the federal amount. The CRA rolls everything into a single monthly deposit, so your payment likely includes more than just the federal portion.
March 2026 payment amounts
Through June 2026, families can receive up to:
- $666.41 monthly for each child under 6
- $562.33 monthly for each child between 6 and 17
Those maximums apply to households earning $37,487 or less annually. Families with higher incomes still qualify but receive reduced amounts based on what they earn and how many children they're supporting.
Parents of a child approved for the Disability Tax Credit can also receive the Child Disability Benefit — an extra $284.25 per month per eligible child. That add-on begins phasing out once family income exceeds $81,222.
Depending on your province or territory, regional programs can add up to $300 more per child each month on top of the federal payment.
Who qualifies for the CCB?
You need to be the primary caregiver of at least one child under 18. That means handling day-to-day care and making key decisions about your child's upbringing. If you share custody, both parents can each receive 50% of the benefit.
You also need to be a Canadian resident for tax purposes and hold one of the following: Canadian citizenship, permanent resident status, protected person status, temporary resident status with at least 18 consecutive months of valid status, or registration under the Indian Act.
There's no hard income cutoff where you lose eligibility all at once. Payments gradually decrease as household income rises, and where they stop entirely depends on your family's specific situation.
How to apply
The easiest way to apply is during your child's birth registration. Most provinces and territories let you share birth details directly with the CRA at that point, which lets the agency process your benefit without any additional paperwork.
If you didn't apply at birth, you can sign up through CRA My Account by selecting "apply for child benefits," or by completing Form RC66 and mailing it to your local tax centre. The online route is faster.
Both you and your spouse or common-law partner need to file a tax return every year to keep payments coming — even in years when you don't owe anything. If you haven't filed your 2024 return yet, doing so now could unlock retroactive payments for months you've missed this benefit year.
When does March's CCB payment arrive?
Your March Canada Child Benefit payment lands on Thursday, March 20.
The CRA sends CCB payments on the 20th of each month. When the 20th falls on a weekend or federal holiday, the deposit comes through on the last business day before it.
Here's the rest of the payment schedule through the end of this benefit year:
- April 20
- May 20
- June 19
Estimating your payment
The CRA has an online child benefits calculator where you can estimate your monthly amount. You'll enter your household income, number of children, their ages and whether any qualify for the Disability Tax Credit. It factors in both federal and provincial or territorial benefits, so you'll see a complete picture of what to expect each month.
Tax info
The Canada Child Benefit is completely tax-free. CCB payments don't count as taxable income, won't show up on your return, and won't affect your refund or what you owe. The money is yours with no tax strings attached.