Cadbury is recalling chocolate bars in Canada after reactions to an undeclared ingredient

Some people have reported allergic reactions associated with the chocolate.

​Cadbury display at a London, UK, grocery store (generic).

Cadbury display at a London, UK, grocery store (generic).

Martinlee58 | Dreamstime
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Chocolate maker Cadbury has issued a food recall for one of its products due to undeclared pistachio.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says in a notice dated Friday that the recall involves several of the company's Dairy Milk Oreo chocolate bars.

Officials say there have been reported allergic reactions "associated with the consumption" of the products.

Recalled Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo candy bar. Recalled Cadbury Dairy Milk Oreo candy bar.Canadian Food Inspection Agency | Handout

The CFIA says anyone who bought the chocolate bars should either throw them in the garbage or return them to the store for a refund.

It says a food safety investigation is underway and that federal officials will work to make sure the recalled products are pulled from store shelves.

Many were hospitalized last year with salmonella after an outbreak of infections linked to certain brands of pistachios and pistachio-containing products.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 27, 2026.

Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

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