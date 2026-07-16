Spices sold at Dollarama stores were just recalled and eating them could make you sick
Check your cupboards.
If you've picked up spices at Dollarama recently, it's worth taking a second look at what's in your cupboard.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency issued a recall notice on Tuesday for Heavenly Spices brand Garlic Powder, sold nationally, including online, due to possible contamination with Bacillus cereus. Dollarama L.P. is listed as the recalling firm.
The affected product is the 70 g size, UPC 6 67888 50634 7, with the best before code 2029 JAN 30 GP 30ZV PIT. If the garlic powder in your kitchen matches that code, the CFIA's advice is simple: don't use it, sell it, serve it, or give it away.
Garlic powder at a Dollarama store. Izabelle Bee | Narcity Quebec
The recall is classified as Class 2, meaning Health Canada considers it a moderate risk. In practice, that means the product could cause short-term or non-life-threatening health problems, but it's not expected to lead to serious or lasting harm in a healthy person.
What is Bacillus cereus?
Bacillus cereus is a bacterium found naturally in soil and on raw foods like rice, pasta, and vegetables. It's most commonly associated with what's sometimes nicknamed "fried rice syndrome," since the bacteria can survive cooking as dormant spores, then multiply if food is left sitting out at room temperature afterward.
There are two ways it can make you sick. The first, called emetic syndrome, comes from a heat-resistant toxin that's already present in the food by the time you eat it. It tends to act fast, causing vomiting within half an hour to five hours. The second, diarrheal syndrome, happens when the bacteria itself is ingested and produces toxins in the small intestine, leading to watery diarrhea and cramps that typically show up 8 to 16 hours after eating.
What to do if you have this product
If you bought this garlic powder, check the UPC and best before code against the ones listed above. If it matches, don't consume it. The CFIA's notice doesn't specify Dollarama's refund or return process for this recall, so it's worth checking directly with the store where you bought it or keeping an eye on Dollarama's own customer service channels for guidance.
Anyone with questions can also reach the CFIA directly by phone at 1-613-773-2342, or by email at information@inspection.gc.ca.
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