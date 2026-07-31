Over 6,200 car seats were recalled in Canada — Here's what to check for
A headrest that moves during a collision raises the risk of injury.
f you've got an convertible car seat at home, it's worth checking the model number before your next drive. Transport Canada added a new recall to its Motor Vehicle Safety Recalls Database on July 20, covering more than 6,200 seats sold across the country.
The recall applies to Evenflo REO convertible car seats, manufactured by Goodbaby between February 2025 and June 2026. According to Transport Canada, the adjustable headrest on these seats could shift position during a crash when the seat is installed forward-facing and the headrest is set to position 10 or 11. Canadian regulations require the headrest to stay fixed in place during an impact, and a headrest that moves during a collision raises the risk of injury.
Evenflo brand REO convertible car seat, Brookline model.Amazon
In total, 6,223 units are affected in Canada. The specific models involved are numbered CS260212521C (Brookline) and CS260212538C (Danvers). No injuries related to this issue have been reported so far.
How to check your seat
To find your model number, lift the cushion on the backrest and rotate the seat to locate the white label on the back of the headrest. That label shows both the model number and the manufacturing date.
What to do in the meantime
While you wait for a fix, Evenflo and Transport Canada say the seat can still be used safely with a few adjustments:
- In forward-facing mode, you can keep using the seat as long as the headrest is set to any position other than 10 or 11.
- In rear-facing mode, only position 11 needs to be avoided. Positions 1 through 10 remain safe.
- Don't return the seat to the store.
- Register your seat, or contact Evenflo directly, to receive a free repair kit once it's available.
Evenflo says it's working on a fix and will notify registered owners in writing once the free repair is ready, along with instructions for installing it.
Anyone with questions can reach Evenflo's ParentLink team by phone at 1-800-265-0749 or 1-937-773-3971, by email at parentlink@evenflo.com, or by registering the seat directly online.
This story was inspired by the article "Rappel important : 6 200 bancs d'auto pour bébé rappelés au Canada" which was originally published on Narcity.
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