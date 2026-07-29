Montreal flights to the US are being cancelled over a strong odour — here's what we know
Check your flight's status directly with your airline before heading to the airport.
Travellers flying out of Montreal-Trudeau International Airport (YUL) this morning are running into a strange, unexpected problem: a strong odour from construction materials has forced U.S. Customs and Border Protection to temporarily suspend its operations at the airport.
According to a notice posted directly on YUL's website, USCBP paused activities Wednesday morning because of the smell, and as a direct result, several flights bound for the United States have already been cancelled. The airport says every effort is being made to get operations back up and running as quickly as possible, but as of publishing, no specific timeline has been given for when U.S.-bound screening will resume.
A look at YUL's live departures board around 9 a.m. Wednesday backs this up. Several flights heading to American cities, including Washington National and Chicago O'Hare, were showing delays or cancellations, while domestic flights and international departures outside the U.S. appeared to be operating close to schedule.
If you've got a flight booked to the U.S. out of Montreal today, check your flight's status directly with your airline before heading to the airport, rather than assuming it's departing as scheduled.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.