Several Costco items were recalled in Canada and you can get a full refund
A toaster oven, a go-kart, milk, and an air conditioner are all part of the list.
Costco shoppers in Canada have a few things worth checking in their cupboards and garages this month. Between June and July, Costco flagged several recalls covering everything from a shock hazard in a toaster oven to a serious injury risk in a kids' go-kart.
Here's what's actually affected, and how to get your money back.
Panasonic FlashXpress Toaster Oven
Recalled Panasonic toaster oven.Costco
The Panasonic Stainless Steel Electric Toaster Oven, model NB-G205, was recalled in July over insufficient insulation on its power cord, which creates both a shock and fire risk. You can check the model number on the label at the back of the unit.
If you bought this one at Costco, bring it to the customer service counter at any Canadian Costco warehouse for a full refund. You can also reach Panasonic directly through its recall website, by phone at 1-888-943-2391 (Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET), or by email at panasonic6895@sedgwick.com. Panasonic will walk you through returning the unit before issuing your refund.
Lactantia UltraPur 2% 20g Protein & Lactose Free Milk
Lactantia milk sold at Costco.Costco
This one's a food safety recall rather than a mechanical one. A specific batch of Lactantia UltraPur 2% 20g Protein & Lactose Free Milk was pulled in June after testing showed it contained more vitamin A and vitamin D than the recommended daily limit.
Only the 2-litre carton with an expiry date of JN 22 2026 (Costco item #1987085) is affected, and it was sold exclusively at Costco warehouses and Business Centres between May and June 2026. Other Lactantia UltraPur products, and other lot numbers of this same milk, aren't part of the recall.
You can return the affected product to any Costco warehouse in Canada for a full refund. For more information, Lactalis Canada can be reached at 1-800-563-1515, Monday to Friday between 8:30 AM and 6:00 PM EST.
Aston Martin Formula One 36V Go-Kart
A go-kart sold at Costco.Costco
This one's a genuine safety concern. The Aston Martin Formula One 36V Go-Kart (Costco item #1851527), sold in warehouses and on Costco.ca between November 2025 and June 2026, may have a faulty accelerator pedal that causes the kart to lurch forward the moment the battery gets connected, posing a real injury risk.
Rather than a refund, this recall comes with a free repair kit. Owners can request one directly from Hunter Products USA by phone at 1-855-539-3016 or by email at service@hunterproducts.com.au.
Danby Mini-Split ACs
An air conditioning unit sold at Costco.Costco
This last one isn't about a defect so much as who was allowed to buy it in the first place. Two Danby Mini-Split AC units, the 18,000 BTU model (item #1661037) and the 12,000 BTU model (item #1581979), were recalled in June because they ended up in the hands of everyday consumers instead of being sold only to trained technicians or secondary distributors, as required in Manitoba specifically. These units need professional installation to keep their warranty valid.
The units were sold on Costco.ca nationally between September 2021 and May 2026, and in Manitoba warehouses and Business Centres between March and May 2026.
If you're a trained technician or distributor, you can contact customer service to confirm your status and keep the unit. If you're not, you've got a few options: return the unit to a Costco warehouse for a full refund, arrange a pickup and refund directly through Danby, or, if it's still in its original packaging, let Danby cover professional installation and hand the purchase over to a certified technician instead. If the unit's already installed, Danby will send someone out to confirm it was set up correctly.
You can explore Costco Canada's entire list of recalls here.
This story was inspired by the article "These recalls for milk, toaster ovens and other products sold at Costco were issued recently" which was originally published on Narcity.