7 provincial and federal benefits Quebecers can get money from in August
Several of the amounts went up over the summer.
August tends to be an expensive month for Quebecers, with back-to-school shopping, vacation spending, and the last stretch of summer plans all landing at once.
The good news is that a full slate of deposits from Revenu Québec, the Canada Revenue Agency and Retraite Québec is scheduled between now and August 31. A few of the government payments are also arriving at higher amounts than they were in the spring, since July marked the start of a new benefit year for several federal programs.
Here's what eligible Quebecers can expect in August 2026.
Old Age Security (OAS)
Old Age Security is the federal government's base pension for people 65 and older who meet residency and income requirements. Your work history doesn't factor in, which is what separates it from contributory programs like the QPP.
Amounts are reviewed four times a year to track the Consumer Price Index, and the July review brought a 1.2% increase, the largest quarterly bump of the year so far. Those rates hold through September, so August's deposit lands at the boosted amount.
Maximum monthly amounts for August 2026:
- Ages 65 to 74: up to $751.97, if your 2025 net income is under $152,062
- Ages 75 and over: up to $827.17, if your 2025 net income is under $157,923
Seniors 75 and over receive a permanent 10% top-up to their base amount, which is already reflected above. The Guaranteed Income Supplement, the Allowance and the Allowance for the Survivor are all paid on the same date.
Payment date: August 27, 2026
Quebec Pension Plan (QPP / RRQ)
The Quebec Pension Plan pays retirement income to people who contributed while working in Quebec. Most people start at 65, though you can begin as early as 60 at a reduced rate, or hold off until 72 for a larger monthly cheque. Unlike OAS, QPP amounts are indexed once a year in January, so nothing changed over the summer.
Here are the maximum monthly amounts in 2026, based on when you start:
- At 60 (64% of the maximum): $964.90
- At 65 (100% of the maximum): $1,507.65
- At 72 (158.8% of the maximum): $2,394.15
What you actually receive depends on your earnings history and total contributions. Anyone still working past 65 can choose to stop contributing, which also ends employer contributions and can bump up your take-home pay.
Payment date: August 31, 2026
Canada Child Benefit (CCB)
The CCB is a tax-free monthly payment for families raising children under 18, calculated on household income, the number of children and their ages. The 2026-2027 benefit year started July 1, and August's deposit is the second at the new amounts.
For families with an adjusted net income under $38,237:
- Children under 6: up to $8,157 per year, or $679.75 per month
- Children aged 6 to 17: up to $6,883 per year, or $573.58 per month
Above $38,237 the benefit tapers rather than disappearing, with the reduction rate rising alongside the number of children in the household, from 7% for one child up to 23% for four or more. A second, steeper phase-out kicks in past $82,847.
Since payments recalculated in July using 2025 income, your deposit may look different than it did in the spring even after accounting for the higher maximums. Families caring for a child eligible for the Disability Tax Credit may also receive the Child Disability Benefit on the same date.
Payment date: August 20, 2026
Canada Disability Benefit (CDB)
The CDB supports adults aged 18 to 64 with an approved Disability Tax Credit. It received its first inflation adjustment this July, one year after launching.
- Maximum monthly amount: $204.20, up from $200
- Maximum annual amount: $2,450.40, up from $2,400
Payments are income-tested and now calculated on your 2025 return. A portion of employment, self-employment and scholarship income is excluded from the calculation, and those exemptions rose too, to $10,210 for single recipients and $14,294 in combined income for couples. Above the applicable income threshold, the benefit is reduced by 20 cents on the dollar.
There's also something new coming right after August. Starting in September 2026, recipients can receive a one-time $150 supplemental payment to help offset the cost of getting a DTC certificate, issued for each approved certificate that qualifies you for a monthly payment. No application is required.
Payment date: August 20, 2026 (third Thursday of the month)
Child Care Expense Tax Credit
This refundable provincial credit offsets child care costs for parents who paid eligible expenses during the year, whether single or coupled. The rate runs from 67% to 78%, with the highest percentage going to the lowest-income families and the rate declining as income rises.
As of the 2026 taxation year, the age limit for an eligible child drops from under 16 to under 14. Day camp fees paid this summer for a 14 or 15 year old are no longer claimable, unless the child has a disability, in which case no age limit applies.
Annual expense caps per child:
- $12,275 for a child under 7
- $6,180 for a child aged 7 or older, or a child with an impairment
- $16,800 for a child with a severe and prolonged mental or physical impairment
Families can request advance monthly payments through Revenu Québec instead of waiting until tax season.
Shelter Allowance (Allocation-logement)
The Shelter Allowance helps low-income households spending too much of their budget on rent. It's aimed primarily at people 50 and over living alone and at single-parent families, though eligibility accounts for income, rent and household composition.
Income limits:
- $22,900 for individuals aged 50 and over
- $39,500 for single parents with one or two children
- $45,500 for families with three or more children
Monthly assistance comes in at $100, $150 or $170 depending on how much of your income goes toward rent, and can sometimes be issued retroactively. August falls in the final stretch of the current benefit period, with a fresh calculation coming for October 2026 through September 2027.
Payment timing: Within the first five business days of August
Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP)
The CDCP helps households with adjusted family net incomes under $90,000 cover dental costs, and now covers all age groups after finishing its phased rollout.
There's no fixed payment schedule here. Reimbursements go out as claims are processed, and what you get back depends on the specific procedure, the plan's fee schedule and your household income. Anyone who qualifies should have received a letter with a personalized application code.
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