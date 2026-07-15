7 popular summer destinations just got new travel warnings from the Canadian government
Your summer plans could be affected.
Summer is peak travel season, and if you've got a trip booked somewhere warm, or across the Atlantic, it's worth building in one more step before you leave: a quick check of your destination's travel advisory.
The Government of Canada updated its advisories for seven popular destinations within the past week, covering everything from terrorism risk in parts of Europe to crime and regional warnings in Central America and the Caribbean.
Here's where things stand.
If France, Germany, Italy or Spain are on your itinerary, there's a new requirement worth knowing about, even if it doesn't affect you just yet.
The European Travel Information and Authorization System, or ETIAS, is set to launch sometime in the last quarter of 2026, between September and December. Applications aren't open yet, so be wary of any website already claiming to sell an ETIAS authorization, since those are almost certainly scams. Once it's live, Canadians will need to apply and pay for the authorization online before travelling to any of the 30 participating European countries, and it'll cover stays of up to 90 days in a 180-day period.
France — Exercise a high degree of caution
(Updated July 13, 2026)
France's advisory centres on terrorism risk, with the government keeping the country under its Vigipirate security plan at level 2, or "enhanced vigilance." Expect a heightened police and military presence in public places, especially around tourist sites, transit hubs and large gatherings.
Petty crime is also common, particularly in Paris. Thieves often work in groups and use distraction tactics like spilling a drink on you or striking up a conversation to create an opening. One law worth knowing before you land: covering your face in public, including in airport arrival areas, is illegal in France, with no exemption for tourists.
Germany — Exercise a high degree of caution
(Updated July 13, 2026)
Germany's advisory also flags terrorism as the main concern, noting past attacks in the country that resulted in injuries and deaths. The government separately points to a rise in passport theft on trains, especially during the summer travel season, so keep your documents secure on long rail trips.
Violent crime is uncommon overall, but the advisory notes that attacks tied to far-right extremism against ethnic, religious or political minorities do occur.
Italy — Exercise a high degree of caution
(Updated July 13, 2026)
Italy's advisory points to terrorism risk as well, alongside a warning about sexual assault, including against tourists. The country runs a 24/7 multilingual hotline for victims of gender-based violence and stalking.
A few cities have also cracked down on tourist behaviour. Rome, Florence and Venice all enforce public conduct rules that can carry fines, including for sitting or eating on monuments, wading into fountains, walking around in swimwear away from the beach, or feeding pigeons. If your trip includes Sicily or the Aeolian Islands, know that Mount Etna, Europe's most active volcano, along with Stromboli and Vulcano, can disrupt travel with ash fall or short-notice evacuations.
Spain — Exercise a high degree of caution
(Updated July 13, 2026)
Spain carries the same broad advisory level as its neighbours, but its terrorism threat level is currently set higher, at 4 out of 5. Petty crime is widespread in Madrid and Barcelona, with thieves known to target specific hot spots like Las Ramblas, Sagrada Família, Puerta del Sol and Plaza Mayor.
One scam to watch for: people posing as plainclothes police officers who ask to see your passport or wallet. If that happens, ask to see an official identification badge before handing anything over.
Costa Rica — Exercise a high degree of caution
(Updated July 10, 2026)
Costa Rica's advisory is driven by crime, and passport theft is flagged as especially common, with a noted spike during peak tourist season, which runs from November to May and again in July and August. That second window puts the risk right around now.
Car break-ins are also frequent, particularly in parking lots at hotels, restaurants and beaches. The advisory separately warns about unregulated alcohol containing high levels of methanol, which has been tied to deaths, so stick to buying drinks from reputable establishments. Hurricane season runs through the end of November.
Belize — Exercise a high degree of caution, with one region flagged higher
(Updated July 8, 2026)
Belize's overall advisory is "exercise a high degree of caution," but Southside Belize City, south of the Haulover Creek River, carries a more serious "avoid non-essential travel" designation due to gang and drug-related violence. The country's murder rate remains among the highest per capita anywhere in the world.
Even outside that area, the advisory flags violent incidents against foreign residents in popular spots including Caye Caulker, Placencia, San Pedro and Hopkins. Tourists aren't usually targeted directly, but the government's message is essentially that you could be in the wrong place at the wrong time.
Dominican Republic — Exercise a high degree of caution
(Updated July 8, 2026)
The Dominican Republic remains a top pick for Canadian travellers, and most trips go off without issue, but the advisory flags rampant petty crime, including drive-by robberies where thieves on motorcycles snatch bags from pedestrians or reach into cars stopped at red lights.
The land and sea borders with Haiti are closed to travellers and considered highly unstable, particularly around Dajabón. Card skimming is also common, and anyone flying in needs to complete an E-ticket form before boarding.
Before you go
Advisories can change quickly, so it's worth checking the government's full and current list at Travel.gc.ca before you book and again before you leave. Registering your trip through the Registration of Canadians Abroad service is also recommended for any destination carrying an elevated warning.
If you run into trouble abroad, Global Affairs Canada's Emergency Watch and Response Centre is available 24/7:
- Phone: +1 613 996 8885
- SMS: +1 613 686 3658
- Email: SOS@international.gc.ca
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