Montreal is under a severe thunderstorm watch and there's a tornado risk today
You might want to cancel those outdoor plans.
If you've got outdoor plans this afternoon, you might want to keep one eye on the sky. Environment Canada has put Montreal under a severe thunderstorm watch, and there's a chance things could turn nasty later in the day.
The watch went into effect at 5:12 a.m. on Tuesday and covers the Montréal Island area. According to Environment Canada, weather conditions this afternoon and evening will be favourable for severe thunderstorms that could bring strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.
There's also a risk of a tornado.
The agency has rated the potential impact as moderate and says its forecast confidence is high. It's worth noting this is a watch rather than a warning, which means conditions are lining up for severe storms to develop. Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watches when conditions are favourable for storms capable of producing damaging hail, wind or rain.
Anyone heading out on the water should be extra careful. Environment Canada warned that nautical activities could be hazardous because of sudden, severe wind gusts over open water.
As for the rest of the week's forecast, Montreal is expected to hit a high of 33°C on Tuesday with a 40% chance of showers, before dropping to a low of 20°C overnight with a few showers or thunderstorms in the mix.
The good news is the unsettled weather isn't sticking around, with Wednesday shaping up to be mainly sunny with a high of 29°C.
In the meantime, if you do hear thunder, the advice is simple: "When thunder roars, go indoors," Environment Canada's warning noted, adding that lightning injures and kills Canadians every year.
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