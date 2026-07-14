Dunkin' is scouting these 3 Quebec cities for new locations
Montreal isn't the only city in the province getting in on the chain.
Dunkin's return to Quebec is starting to take shape beyond the island of Montreal, and the chain's next moves could land a lot closer to the suburbs than expected.
The first Dunkin' locations are already lined up for the Montreal and Toronto areas, with openings expected by late 2026 or early 2027. But the chain clearly isn't stopping at the metropolis. Details about the relaunch have been trickling out, and the latest is that the company is actively hunting for sites in Lanaudière, with three cities specifically on its radar.
Éric Champoux, vice-president of marketing and brand chief at Foodtastic, said on social media on July 8 that the company is scouting locations in Terrebonne, Mascouche and Repentigny.
So if you live in that part of the North Shore, a Dunkin' run might soon be a much shorter trip.
Drive-thrus are the priority
Foodtastic is prioritizing sites that can accommodate a drive-thru, which hints the chain is aiming for something close to its typical U.S. setup, where drive-thru service is central to the business.
The search is being handled by the Orlando Biscotti team at M Immobilier, which is acting as Foodtastic's exclusive real estate partner for finding future spots across the province. And it isn't limiting itself to Greater Montreal. More than 100 proposals are reportedly already under review, submitted by property owners and brokers from around Quebec.
The criteria give a pretty clear picture of what Dunkin' is after: units between 500 and 1,500 square feet, drive-thru potential, a street-facing frontage or busy corner, and a dense suburban area with heavy foot and car traffic nearby.
The bigger plan is enormous
Foodtastic CEO Peter Mammas told Global News he wants to open close to 200 Dunkin' cafés in Quebec, and said he's hoping to hit a pace of one opening per week in the province within 12 months.
That's a major jump from the roughly 100 locations Foodtastic initially floated for the entire country when the comeback was announced. The company landed the Canadian franchise rights for Dunkin' back in May, and as MTL Blog reported at the time, Greater Montreal is first in line before the wider rollout begins.
There are still no confirmed addresses, so for now it's a waiting game.
But if you've been holding out for cream-filled doughnuts, Coolattas and Munchkins near you, the odds are looking better by the month.
This story was inspired by the article "Dunkin' cherche des emplacements pour s'installer dans ces 3 endroits au Québec which was originally published on Narcity.