Bought beef in Quebec? You could be part of this new $8M class action
The lawsuit accuses several beef companies of colluding on supply and pricing across the country.
If you've bought beef in Canada anytime since January 1, 2015, there's a decent chance a new class action settlement applies to you, even if you've never heard of it until now.
The lawsuit accuses several beef companies of colluding on supply and pricing across the country, and two of them, JBS and National Beef, have since agreed to settle. JBS is putting up $7,498,700 CAD and National Beef $495,000 CAD, neither admitting any wrongdoing in the process.
The case covers pretty much anyone in Canada who bought beef for personal use or resale, split into a BC group and a Quebec group, though it's worth noting the definition of "beef" here is fairly narrow. It means the actual cut of meat, not something like a marinated or pre-seasoned product where beef is just one ingredient among others, and it doesn't cover anything bought through a restaurant or food service.
With that said, nobody's getting a cheque anytime soon. The broader case is still working its way through the courts against other companies that haven't settled, so the money from JBS and National Beef is sitting untouched for now. Once the courts sort out how claims will actually get paid, anyone eligible will hear about it directly.
Do you need to do anything?
Not really. If you're fine being part of the class action and don't have any objections, you don't have to lift a finger. You're automatically included.
If you'd rather not be involved at all, you can opt out, but you'll need to do it by August 10, 2026.
Opting out means you're walking away from any potential payout down the line, but it also frees you from being bound by whatever the courts decide. If you go this route, you'll need to send a signed letter (mail, courier, fax, or email all work) with your name, address, contact info, and a clear statement that you want out.
You can also weigh in without fully opting out, either by commenting on the settlement or formally objecting to it, including to the legal fees involved. Those submissions need to reach one of the law firms handling the case before the relevant hearing date.
Important dates
- Opt-out deadline: August 10, 2026
- Objection deadline outside Quebec: September 9, 2026
- Objection deadline in Quebec: November 30, 2026
- Court hearing in Vancouver: September 10, 2026
- Court hearing in Montreal: December 1, 2026
At those hearings, judges in both provinces will decide whether the settlements are actually fair to the people they're meant to help. Worth knowing too: the lawyers on this case are asking to collect 25% of the settlement money as fees, on top of expenses and taxes, which would come straight out of what's been set aside.
Who to reach out to
For general questions, the claims administrator can be reached at 1-888-808-5840 or info@beefclassaction.ca.
If you're in Quebec, your point of contact is Belleau Lapointe LLP at 1-888-987-6701 or info@belleaulapointe.com. Everywhere else in Canada, it's either CFM Lawyers LLP (1-800-689-2322, info@cfmlawyers.ca) or Strosberg Wingfield Sasso LLP (1-800-229-5323, beef.classaction@swslitigation.com).
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