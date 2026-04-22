Canadiens Plaza to become a tailgate paradise every Habs home game during the playoffs
Food, drinks, games and even tattoos!
Get ready for the tailgate of a lifetime, Habs fans!
Before every Montreal Canadiens home game during the playoffs, the Fan Jam presented by La Cage will take over Canadiens Plaza.
Starting from 5 p.m. until puck drop at 7 p.m., the festivities are open to everyone who wants to soak up the electrifying atmosphere as the Habs make their run for the Stanley Cup.
Rain or shine, fans can come and enjoy a bite to eat from La Cage's food truck, stop by the Monster container for a barber cut or groove to the DJ, or even commemorate the moment at the tattoo tent, presented by La Cage.
If your hockey trivia is on point, you could compete to win merch and Uber coupons, courtesy of Uber. You can also test your luck at the Ford claw machine for a chance to win practice jerseys and game-day merch, pick up gear from Tricolore Sports on-site, and take part in a variety of activations happening throughout the tailgate — including a dunk tank.
RONA will also be on-site, inviting fans to take part in a symbolic "touch wood" moment to bring luck to the team, while Mise-o-jeu will offer an interactive experience through its Mise-o-jeu+ app, where fans can enter for a chance to win great prizes, including a signed jersey.
Plus, if you're lucky, you could score prizes from Air Canada, and Bell will be hosting meet-and-greets with Canadiens alumni — making this a can’t-miss experience for Habs fans.
It's going to be one awesome party!
Fan Jam presented by La Cage
Price: Free
When: Every Habs home game during the playoffs.
Address: Canadiens Plaza - 1909 av. des Canadiens-de-Montréal, Montreal
Why You Need To Go: Gather with fellow Habs fans and enjoy the epic playoffs energy with this free tailgate, presented by La Cage and featuring prizes, food, games, tattoos, DJs and the chance to meet former Canadiens.