Your next Couche-Tard stop could help fuel your summer
Learn how you can enter Couche-Tard's Fuel Your Summer Sweepstakes.
Nobody ever gets truly excited about running errands. But what if a routine trip to the gas station came with a little extra excitement?
Right now, Couche-Tard is adding a little bonus to your next pit stop with the Fuel Your Summer Sweepstakes.
Now until July 20, they're giving people across Canada a chance to win one of 200 Couche-Tard gift cards when they purchase fuel — each one loaded with $450.
The best part? You don't have to go out of your way at all to enter. The next time you grab fuel at a participating Couche-Tard location, just scan the QR code at the pump or enter your phone number in-store.
Winners from across the country will be selected every week for eight weeks, with exciting prizes up for grabs throughout the campaign.
And instead of it being just another item on your to-do list, that quick stop could earn you a $450 surprise.
If you're spending time behind the wheel this summer, it's worth keeping an eye out for that QR code the next time you pull up to the pump.
Couche-Tard Fuel Your Summer Sweepstakes
When: May 26 to July 20, 2026
Details: Scan the QR code at the pump or enter your phone number in-store when you fuel up for a chance to win one of 200 Couche-Tard gift cards worth $450.