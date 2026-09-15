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You can unlock a bunch of rewards and the chance to win $10K at Couche-Tard this fall

Here's how Road to Rewards works. 🎉

Couche-Tard convenience store and gas station with fuel pumps in Quebec.

A Couche-Tard location in Quebec.

Courtesy of Couche-Tard
Editor, Studio

The next time you stop at Couche-Tard, you might come away with a whole lot more than what you went in for.

From September 15 to November 9, Couche-Tard is running Road to Rewards, giving customers the chance to unlock rewards as they rack up qualifying visits. Plus, every recorded visit comes with an automatic entry for a chance to win one of ten $10,000 cash grand prizes.

Getting started is easy. Download the Couche-Tard app and link your phone number. Then, every time you spend $5 or more in store, enter your phone number at checkout to count your eligible visit and keep your progress going.

And you won't have to wait long to reach the first milestone.

Rewards become available on your third, fifth, seventh, 10th, 13th and 15th visits. At each milestone, you can choose from an available selection of rewards that can include merchandise offers, free products and region-specific rewards.

Road to Rewards promotion at Couche-Tard featuring a $10K prize and participating products. Couche-Tard’s Road to Rewards campaign with prizes up for grabs.Courtesy of Couche-Tard

The selection gets better as you reach larger visit milestones, meaning there's more to look forward to as your visits add up.

There's also that $10,000! Each qualifying visit automatically gives you one entry into the grand prize draw, with ten $10,000 cash prizes available.

So, if Couche-Tard stops are already part of your routine, registering your qualifying purchases can turn those everyday visits into rewards, with a shot at a much bigger one along the way.

Road to Rewards is happening from September 15 to November 9 at Couche-Tard locations across Quebec. Just a heads-up: Fuel purchases don't count as visits, except in Sherbrooke, where a 17-store pilot means in-store fuel transactions are eligible too.

This offer is valid at all participating Couche-Tard stores from September 15 to November 9, 2026, subject to availability, while supplies last. This offer may not be combined with any other offer or promotion. All products must be purchased in a single transaction. Plus applicable taxes, levies, deposits and fees. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. The contest "Road to Rewards" is open to legal residents of Canada (excluding NU and YT), who are over the age of 16 (with parent/guardian consent where the participant is under the legal age of majority in his/her province/territory of residence). Limit: 3 visits per day and 1 visit every 3 hours per mobile phone number and per person. Conditions and restrictions apply. For full contest rules, visit www.couche-tard.com/destinationrécompenses or the Couche-Tard mobile app.

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