You can unlock a bunch of rewards and the chance to win $10K at Couche-Tard this fall
Here's how Road to Rewards works. 🎉
The next time you stop at Couche-Tard, you might come away with a whole lot more than what you went in for.
From September 15 to November 9, Couche-Tard is running Road to Rewards, giving customers the chance to unlock rewards as they rack up qualifying visits. Plus, every recorded visit comes with an automatic entry for a chance to win one of ten $10,000 cash grand prizes.
Getting started is easy. Download the Couche-Tard app and link your phone number. Then, every time you spend $5 or more in store, enter your phone number at checkout to count your eligible visit and keep your progress going.
And you won't have to wait long to reach the first milestone.
Rewards become available on your third, fifth, seventh, 10th, 13th and 15th visits. At each milestone, you can choose from an available selection of rewards that can include merchandise offers, free products and region-specific rewards.
Couche-Tard’s Road to Rewards campaign with prizes up for grabs.Courtesy of Couche-Tard
The selection gets better as you reach larger visit milestones, meaning there's more to look forward to as your visits add up.
There's also that $10,000! Each qualifying visit automatically gives you one entry into the grand prize draw, with ten $10,000 cash prizes available.
So, if Couche-Tard stops are already part of your routine, registering your qualifying purchases can turn those everyday visits into rewards, with a shot at a much bigger one along the way.
Road to Rewards is happening from September 15 to November 9 at Couche-Tard locations across Quebec. Just a heads-up: Fuel purchases don't count as visits, except in Sherbrooke, where a 17-store pilot means in-store fuel transactions are eligible too.