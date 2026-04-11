  • Montreal Staff
    MTL Blog's Montreal Staff cover everything Montrealers need to know about their city, from local news and traffic updates to new events and restaurant openings. With weather reports, local rankings, must-visit destinations and more, it's the go-to source for both locals and visitors looking to stay informed and discover the best of Montreal.

30 deli meats from 8 popular brands have been recalled in Quebec

Check your fridge.

These are the most unsafe metro stations in Montreal, according to STM riders

Do you feel safe on the metro?

Old Age Security amounts just went up and this month's payment is on its way

Here's how much Quebec seniors can expect in April.

These Montreal streets will be closed off to cars starting this spring

Nearly a dozen streets are going pedestrian-only.

Who will the Habs play? A look at Montreal's 3 most likely playoff opponents

Please don't let it be Tampa!

Airbnb rentals won't be allowed in Montreal during Grand Prix weekend — Here's why

Ex-mayor Valérie Plante adopted regulations in 2025 that heavily restrict Airbnb-style rentals.

'Is that all you got?': Carney visits the Habs dressing room after win against Lightning

Carney wore two different Canadiens hats throughout the evening — despite being a lifelong Oilers fan.

These travel habits can get your Canadian bank account frozen, according to a legal expert

From internet use to ATM withdrawals, everyday behaviours can trigger fraud alerts.

A huge poutine festival is hitting Montreal this month and entry is free

There are two stops in Montreal.

Lotto Max is making big changes starting this week and your odds of winning are going up

The price per ticket is also going up.