Old Age Security amounts just went up and this month's payment is on its way
Here's how much Quebec seniors can expect in April.
Quebec seniors, your April Old Age Security payment is coming, and this time it's coming with a (very) small bump.
Service Canada adjusted OAS rates at the start of the second quarter, meaning the amounts landing in accounts this month are higher than what arrived in January, February, and March. The increase is modest — 0.1% for the April to June 2026 quarter — but it adds up to a 2.1% rise compared to this time last year.
The adjustment to the government benefit is tied to changes in the Consumer Price Index, which is how Service Canada keeps payments in step with inflation. The next rate review won't happen until July.
Here's what recipients can expect this month.
Understanding Old Age Security
Old Age Security is the federal government's main pension program for seniors. It pays out every month regardless of whether you worked or contributed to any fund during your career — that's what sets it apart from the Canada Pension Plan, which requires workplace contributions.
Service Canada handles enrollment automatically for most people. You'll receive a letter before your first payment walking you through the details.
The program also extends beyond the basic pension. Seniors with lower incomes can qualify for additional support through the Guaranteed Income Supplement and related allowances, which get bundled into one monthly deposit along with your OAS.
OAS eligibility requirements
Qualifying for Old Age Security comes down to your age, how long you've lived in Canada, and your legal status here. Work history and tax contributions don't factor in.
Here's what you need to receive April 2026 payments:
- Be at least 65 years old
- Have Canadian citizenship or legal resident status
- Have lived in Canada for a minimum of 10 years after turning 18
- Have a net income from 2024 under $148,451 (ages 65–74) or under $154,196 (ages 75+)
Living outside Canada doesn't automatically disqualify you. If you had citizenship or legal status when you left and spent at least 20 years here as an adult, payments can still reach you abroad.
Additional support programs
The Guaranteed Income Supplement tops up payments for OAS recipients with limited incomes. Your OAS payments don't count toward that income calculation.
Here are the GIS income limits for April:
- Single, widowed or divorced seniors: annual income below $22,512
- Couples both getting full OAS: combined income below $29,712
- Couples where one gets the Allowance: combined income below $41,616
- Couples where one doesn't get OAS or the Allowance: combined income below $53,952
The Allowance supports Canadians between 60 and 64 whose spouse receives GIS, while the Allowance for the Survivor helps widowed people in that same age range. Both require Canadian residency and specific income thresholds.
More about GIS and other allowances
How to apply for OAS
Most people don't need to do anything to apply. Service Canada's automatic system registers you around age 64 and sends a letter confirming eligibility and asking when you'd like payments to begin.
You can start collecting the month after your 65th birthday, but waiting can be worth it. Delaying until age 70 permanently increases your monthly amount — you gain 0.6% for each month you hold off, adding up to 7.2% more per year.
If you aren't enrolled automatically or need to apply manually, you can do so online through My Service Canada Account or by submitting forms by mail or at a Service Canada office. The Allowance and Allowance for the Survivor require separate applications.
April 2026 payment amounts
Service Canada adjusts rates every three months in January, April, July, and October to keep pace with inflation. Here's what the maximum monthly amounts look like starting this quarter:
- OAS pension (ages 65–74): $743.05
- OAS pension (ages 75+): $817.36
- Guaranteed Income Supplement (single/partner without OAS): $1,108.74
- Guaranteed Income Supplement (partner gets OAS/Allowance): $667.41
- Allowance: $1,409.76
- Allowance for the Survivor: $1,681.69
These are the maximum amounts. What you actually receive may be less depending on your situation. The full OAS pension requires 40 years of Canadian residence after age 18, with partial payments for those between 10 and 39 years.
More about OAS payment amounts
OAS and your taxes
Old Age Security counts as taxable income on your annual return. Service Canada won't deduct taxes from your payments unless you request it.
If you don't set up withholding, you receive the full amount each month but may owe at tax time. Deductions can be arranged through My Service Canada Account or with a paper form. Service Canada mails T4A(OAS) slips each year for Canadian residents and NR4 forms for those living abroad.
Upcoming OAS payment dates
Your April deposit lands on Tuesday, April 28, 2026. Here's the full schedule for the rest of the year:
- May 27
- June 26
- July 29
- August 27
- September 25
- October 28
- November 26
- December 22