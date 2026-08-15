9 Montreal restaurants that will make you feel like you're dining in a different country
No passport required. 🌎
Think you need a passport to experience the tastes of Latin America, the Mediterranean, Asia and beyond? Think again.
Montreal is home to a seriously diverse food scene, and some of the city's best restaurants will make you feel like you've been whisked away to another country the moment you walk through the door.
From charming Parisian-style bistros to restaurants that channel the sunny islands of the Mediterranean, these spots offer more delicious food and a welcoming vibe that'll easily make you forget you're still in the True North.
If you're craving an international escape (minus the expensive flight), these Montreal restaurants are worth adding to your list.
Jacopo
Price: 💸💸💸💸
Cuisine: Italian
Address: 436 Place Jacques-Cartier, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Skip the trip to Italy — this Montreal restaurant is the next best thing.
Tucked away in Old Montreal, Jacopo is an Italian restaurant offering authentic dishes made from fresh, seasonal ingredients.
Set on Place Jacques-Cartier, Jacopo blends rustic Italian charm with modern elegance. Inside, you'll find exposed stone walls, warm wood accents, hanging greenery, soft lighting, and crisp linens that'll have you feeling like you're dining in a little trattoria in Rome rather than in Canada.
The menu celebrates traditional Italian cuisine, with fresh ingredients and house-made pastas. One of Jacopo's signature experiences is its fettuccine pasta special, which is prepared tableside inside a massive wheel of aged cheese.
With its cozy and casual ambiance, it’s the ideal spot for lunch, brunch, or a fun evening out.
Le Jardin de Panos
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Greek
Address: 521 Duluth Avenue E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Known as Montreal's first bring-your-own-wine restaurant, Le Jardin de Panos has been serving up authentic Greek cuisine on its romantic garden terrace reminiscent of Mediterranean nature since 1979.
The menu offers a range of classics like traditional Greek pita with an order of tzatziki, a classic yogurt, cucumber and garlic sauce, or an order of spanikopita, a traditional Greek spinach pie.
For mains, diners can choose from a range of classics like pork souvlaki, grilled lamb chops, fried squid and shrimp, Greek salad, or the fish of the day.
You also can't go wrong with the feta, served with tomatoes and olives, the fried calamari, or the grilled halloumi cheese.
Restaurant L'Express
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: French brasserie
Address: 3927 Saint-Denis St., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Located on Saint-Denis Street, Restaurant L'Express will transport you to the streets of Paris with its timeless decor, impeccable French cuisine and old-world atmosphere.
Everything, from the table settings to menus, evokes the vibe of a charming Parisian bistro. Grab a seat at the bar and order a glass of wine, and it'd be easy to forget you're still in Canada.
The menu celebrates timeless French cuisine, featuring a selection of French bistro classics and daily specials.
Main courses include French staples like croque-monsieur, steak tartare and confit duck leg, along with delicacies like roasted quail with wild rice and black pudding with apples.
Stash Café
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Polish
Address: 200 Rue St-Paul Ouest, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Set in Old Montreal, Stash Café is a traditional restaurant whose menu is "faithful to the secrets of the Polish kitchen."
Dishes here include Polish classics like pierogi (available in beef, cheese, potato or cabbage and mushroom), cabbage rolls, kielbasa, and placki, a potato pancake served with sour cream or apple sauce.
The restaurant's interior is just as special as its menu, defined by exposed brick walls, hanging red lamps, dark wood accents, and an intimate, rustic atmosphere that'll make you forget you're dining in Canada.
Mona Loa
Price: 💸💸💸💸
Cuisine: Japanese
Address: 1464 Rue Crescent, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Hidden below downtown Montreal, in a cave-inspired setting, Mona Loa offers a blend of contemporary Japanese dining, immersive design, and crafted cocktails.
The secret speakeasy is tucked away in the heart of Montreal’s Golden Square Mile. This volcano-inspired venue features a sleek, modern interior with red lighting and a grotto-like feel that'll easily make you forget you're still in Montreal.
Signature dishes here include sushi platters, sashimi, and fusion rolls, with meals that blend the cuisines of Japan and Hawaii and are meant for sharing.
Don't miss out on doriyaki for dessert, a traditional Japanese red bean pancake served with vanilla whipped cream, or the homemade coconut sorbet, which is served with black sesame crumble, lilikoi gel, and a coconut waffle.
Damas Restaurant
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Syrian
Address: 1209 Ave. Van Horne, Outremont, QC
Why You Need To Go: Visit Damas Restaurant in the Outremont neighbourhood to find authentic Syrian flavours and dishes inspired by the natural environment of Quebec.
The restaurant offers à la carte dishes as well as a seasonal tasting menu that varies by month. Popular dishes include the hummus shawarma with marinated lamb striploin and the pistachio-fried kibbeh, bulgur wheat stuffed with lamb, pistachios, caramelized onion and spices.
If the food isn't enough to make you feel transported to the Middle East, the decor will do the trick — featuring warm shades of red, pendant lights and rich fabrics, it's like a trip across the world, minus the expensive plane ticket.
Escondite
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Mexican/Latin American
Address: Eight locations across Montreal and Laval
Why You Need To Go: Escondite is a lively Mexican restaurant with several locations in Montreal and Laval.
The menu draws inspiration from traditional Mexican street food, with a variety of flavourful tapas, ceviches, and tacos on offer.
The restaurant also has a renowned cocktail list featuring tequila and mezcal that's sure to transport you (or, at least, your taste buds) straight to Mexico.
However, if the food and drinks don't do it, the decor definitely will -- the restaurant's decor features bright murals, colourful skulls, and a festive vibe that's still cozy and inviting.
Satay Brothers
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Asian
Address: 3721 rue Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Located in the Saint-Henri neighbourhood, Satay Brothers is a beloved spot in the city for Asian street food.
The restaurant began as a stall at Atwater Market in 2010 and has since become a culinary destination on Notre-Dame Ouest.
The restaurant's menu celebrates Southeast Asian cuisine using homemade ingredients that reflect the owners' Singaporean heritage. Dishes include a spicy laksa soup, chicken, tempeh and shrimp satay, and pork belly steamed buns.
Beyond the food, the restaurant’s warm and festive atmosphere adds to its appeal, with hanging lanterns and colourful tapestry.
Nevski
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Russian
Address: 75 rue Queen, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Nevski is a comfort food destination in the heart of downtown Montreal that serves up Russian-inspired eats and cocktails.
The restaurant's menu is rooted in the Soviet era, inspired by some of the most beloved dishes of Russia and other former Soviet Republics.
Options include oversized Georgian dumplings filled with beef & cilantro, salmon fishcakes, stroganoff poutine and a classic borscht.
If the food doesn't transport you to Eastern Europe, the restaurant's interior will finish the job. The decor is an artsy-kitschy take on the streets and interiors of Russia’s cultural capital, Saint Petersburg, complete with hanging lanterns shaped like matryoshka (aka Russian nesting dolls).
Bon appétit!