Fed-Up Quebec Nurses Launched An Ad To Get You To Stop Wearing Sexy Nurse Costumes
"Nurses take care of the world. We should take care of their image."
Sexy costumes are a long-standing Halloween tradition, but they rarely come without controversy. A new video campaign by the Ordre des infirmières et infirmiers du Québec (OIIQ) questions the appropriateness of sexualized costumes depicting nurses, which the organization denounces as "socially and professionally unacceptable" in a recent press release.
The OIIQ produced a video comparing classic sexy nurse costumes with custom costumes that more accurately represent the actual professional attire of working health care professionals.
"The profession has evolved, but stereotypes are still present," OIIQ president Luc Mathieu declared. "The options available in stores and online are scary!"
In the video campaign, the only sexy costumes featured are designed for and worn by women, an aspect of this conversation the OIIQ doesn't address directly. It's not just nurses who are sexualized — often and primarily it's women nurses, as the OIIQ video demonstrates.
Mathieu and the OIIQ emphasized that nursing is a real, scientific job that requires training and professionalism. "Their expertise should be recognized and valued from now on. It's time for a shift of attitude," he said.
The video campaign is part of a broader effort by the OIIQ to protest the sexualization of nurses, which they say is especially evident around Halloween, for obvious reasons.
Although there are realistic nurse costumes featured in the video, those are unfortunately just props and aren't for sale. You'll have to invest in your own pair of real scrubs if you want to impress your nurse friends this year.