Several foods sold in Quebec were just recalled, including cookies, cheese & Costco snacks
Check the pantry.
It's been a busy month for food recalls in Canada, and a handful of them involve products that may already be sitting in your kitchen.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency has issued several recalls in October for items sold in Quebec, including organic cheeses, gingersnap cookies, frozen shrimp rings and a snack set from Costco. Some were pulled over possible listeria contamination, while others contain ingredients that aren't listed on the label, or in one case, metal wire.
Most of these products were sold across the country, at grocery chains like Maxi and Provigo. A few can also be returned for a full refund.
Here's what was recalled and what to look for.
Organic cheeses from L'Ancêtre, Life Smart & Farm Boy
A long list of organic cheeses was recalled earlier this month due to possible listeria contamination. The products were sold nationally, and the recalling company is Quebec cheesemaker Fromagerie L'Ancêtre.
The recall includes:
- L'Ancêtre Organic Swiss Cheese (200 g), UPC 7 78177 49960 5, BB 2027 JL 30, code 243E
- L'Ancêtre Organic Cheddar Cheese, Shredded Old (2 kg), UPC 7 78177 82933 4, code S146E, BB 2026 DE 04
- L'Ancêtre Organic Mozza-Cheddar Shredded Cheese Blend (200 g), UPC 7 78177 49950 6, code S150E, BB 2026 DE 11 and BB 2027 JA 17
- L'Ancêtre Organic Mozzarella Cheese, Shredded Partially Skimmed (1 kg), UPC 7 78177 82938 9, code S161E, BB 2026 DE 25
- L'Ancêtre Organic Swiss Cheese, Shredded (1 kg), UPC 7 78177 82960 0, code S164E, BB 2026 DE 25
- L'Ancêtre Organic Cheddar Cheese, Shredded Medium (2 kg), UPC 7 78177 85132 8, code S177E, BB 2027 JA 24
- Life Smart Organic Part Skim Mozzarella Cheese (200 g), UPC 0 59749 99105 6, BB 2027 MR 30, code 401E
- Farm Boy Organic Swiss Cheese (190 g), UPC 8 08912 02276 5, BB 2027 JL 30, code 243E
- Farm Boy Organic Medium Cheddar Cheese (200 g), UPC 8 08912 02279 6, BB 2027 JL 30, code 811D
- Farm Boy Organic Old Cheddar Cheese (200 g), UPC 8 08912 02278 9, BB 2027 JL 30, code 562D
- Farm Boy Organic Extra Sharp Cheddar Cheese (200 g), UPC 8 08912 01237 7, BB 2027 JL 30, code G6D
- Farm Boy Organic 3-Year-Old Cheddar Cheese (195 g), UPC 8 08912 01236 0, BB 2027 JL 30, code 392Z
President's Choice English-style gingersnap cookies
If you picked up a pack of gingersnaps at Maxi or Provigo recently, you'll want to check the label. Certain President's Choice English-style gingersnap cookies were recalled because they may contain metal wire.
The cookies were sold nationally at Loblaw-owned stores. The recall covers the 350 g pack with UPC 0 60383 76819 5 and best-before dates of 2027 FE 08 and 2027 MR 14.
Smarter Snacks Chili & Lime vegan protein puffs
The Chili & Lime flavour of Smarter Snacks vegan protein puffs was recalled because it contains milk that isn't listed on the label.
It was sold nationally, both in stores and online. The recall covers the 50 g pack with UPC 8 684041 306837, including all lot codes where milk isn't declared.
PC & SeaQuest shrimp rings
Two shrimp rings with cocktail sauce were recalled due to undeclared mustard. Both were sold nationally.
- President's Choice Black Tiger Shrimp with Mild Cocktail Sauce (568 g), UPC 0 60383 18048 5, BB 2026 OC 06 and 2026 OC 07
- SeaQuest Shrimp Ring with Mild Cocktail Sauce (454 g), UPC 0 60383 18047 8, BB 2026 NO 05, 2026 NO 06, 2026 NO 26, 2026 NO 27, 2027 MR 04, 2027 AL 27, 2027 MA 07, 2027 JN 10, 2027 JN 11, 2027 JN 15 and 2027 JL 13
Since shrimp rings are usually kept frozen, it's worth checking your freezer even if you bought one a while ago.
Costco's Movie Night Gift Set
Certain Movie Night Gift Sets sold at Costco (item #2069285) were recalled because they may contain nuts that aren't declared.
According to Costco, some chocolate bars in the set labelled as Lamontagne Milk Chocolate are actually Lamontagne Milk Chocolate with Almonds. The sets were sold at Costco warehouses and on Costco.ca between September 24 and October 16, 2026.
The recall covers the 100 g Lamontagne Milk Chocolate Bar with lot codes 2G25804A and 2G25704B and a best-before date of 2028-03-28. You can find the codes on the plastic wrap around the bar.
You can return the gift set to any Costco warehouse in Canada for a full refund.
What to do if you have a recalled product
Don't eat any of the recalled items. The CFIA says they should be thrown out or returned to the store where you bought them.
If you think you got sick after eating a recalled product, contact your health care provider. And if you have a food allergy to mustard, milk, peanuts or almonds, take extra care checking the products above.
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