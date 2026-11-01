8 cheap Italian restaurants in Montreal where you can dine for under $30
Consider your dinner plans sorted. 🍝
You don't have to spend a fortune to enjoy a taste of Italy in Montreal. From cozy bistros serving up classic pizzas to neighbourhood trattorias serving up old-school Italian charm, the city is full of restaurants where you can enjoy a delicious meal without breaking the bank.
Whether you're looking for hearty Italian comfort food or upscale dishes made with simple ingredients, you can find it all without having to leave the city.
The best part is that you can dine for under $30 at these spots, leaving you with a little extra cash for an espresso or something sweet to finish your meal.
Ready to dig in? Here are eight inexpensive Italian restaurants in Montreal for your next night out.
Bistro Amerigo
Price: 💸💸
Address: 6127 Monkland Ave, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Located in the NDG's Monkland Village, Bistro Amerigo is a neighbourhood spot known for its authentic Italian cuisine, generous portion sizes, and welcoming vibes.
The restaurant doesn't take reservations, but diners say the food and great service are worth the wait.
The menu consists of Italian classics, like calamari and Buffalo mozzarella, as well as a selection of reasonably priced pastas and "secondi" like chicken parmesan, branzino and ossobuco.
Stick around for dessert, which includes cannoli, gelato and tiramisu, of course.
Bar Bara
Price: 💸💸
Address: 4450 Notre Dame St. W., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Located in the Saint-Henri neighbourhood on Notre-Dame Ouest, Bar Bara is a charming spot that proves you can enjoy the finer things in life without breaking the bank.
First and foremost a wine bar, Bar Bara does it all -- visit early for coffee and homemade pastries, open-faced sandwiches and eggs, or visit for lunch and enjoy sandwiches, salads and pastas.
Come for dinner to enjoy antipasti like focaccia, arancini, or fried squid; for mains, you'll find a variety of reasonably-priced pastas, as well as meatballs and steak dishes.
Stay a bit longer for dessert, which includes Italian classics like tiramisu, plus carrot cake and milk chocolate mousse.
Pizzeria Locali
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1028 Rue Saint-Zotique Est, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Tucked along Saint-Zotique Street in La Petite-Patrie, Locali is a neighbourhood pizzeria with a menu that blends Quebecois and Italian culture.
Almost everything on the menu is local, according to the restaurant, which offers a range of comforting dishes and carefully prepared meals that'll transport you back to your childhood.
The menu features several pizzas, available in 11-inch or 16-inch sizes, in "classics" like margerhita and "favourites" like the Gigi Bacon, which is made with a rosé vodka sauce, mushrooms, bacon, green onions, mozzarella and crushed chili.
Locali also offers three hearty main dishes: a rigatoni, chicken parmigiana, and the restaurant's signature lasagna.
Gino's
Price: 💸💸
Address: 4639 Blvd. St-Laurent, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: What you'll find at Gino's Negroni and Lasagna is simple -- aperitivo, negroni, lasagna, and dessert.
Set on Boulevard Saint-Laurent in the Mile End, Gino's is a friendly, festive spot serving up lasagna and negronis at reasonable prices in a space that evokes the feeling of a charming Italian bistro.
On the menu is a variety of negronis, as well as a selection of amuse-bouche and starters like salmon tartare, burrata, and fritto misto.
For mains, the restaurant offers lasagna in three ways -- Gino's, which is made with beef, veal, lamb, and the house tomato sauce, alla norma (the vegetarian option), and suga leggero, a vegan lasagna that features textured vegetable protein and vegan pistachio and rice milk bechamel.
For those with a sweet tooth, Gino's also offers a selection of sweet treats to end your meal with, including tiramisu and mango caramelo mousse.
L'Usine de Spaghetti
Price: 💸💸
Address: 273 Rue Saint-Paul E., Montréal, QC
Why You Need To Go: A staple in Montreal's Old Port since 1977, L'Usine de Spaghetti serves a variety of pasta dishes prepared using traditional cooking techniques.
The space itself is warm and cozy, making diners feel like they're tucked away in an Italian wine cellar.
The menu features a wide variety of pastas with tomato-based sauces, creamy Alfredo, and meat ragu. Try the Spaghetti St-Leonard, a classic from the restaurant, which features their signature meat sauce simmered over a bed of spaghetti.
The restaurant also has an all-you-can-eat salad bar, and diners commend the generous portions served here.
Osteria Schiavio
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1000 Rue de la Gauchetière O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Located in downtown Montreal, Osteria Schiavio is an Italian osteria serving up reasonably priced pasta, pizza, wine and cocktails in a warm, inviting setting.
Tucked away from the busy city streets, the restaurant offers authentic Italian flavours, with a menu that centres on classics and comfort-food favourites.
Start with appetizers like meatballs, arancini, or fried calamari before moving on to mains like a homemade lasagna, a gnocchi cacio e pepe, or a classic margherita pizza.
Also on the menu are heartier options like chicken parmigiana, a cheeseburger made with in-house ground beef, and steak frites served with a red wine sauce.
The dessert menu is comprised of a few staples, including pistachio cannoli, affogato, tiramisu and tartufo.
Il Miglio
Price: 💸💸
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: With multiple locations in Montreal, including one at the Time Out Market in the city centre, Il Miglio is a charming eatery with a menu that emphasizes traditional Italian techniques.
Menus differ slightly by location, but each Il Miglio features fresh pasta and seasonally based dishes of antipasti that will easily transport your taste buds to Italy.
Start with classics like a green salad with burrata and tomatoes, or veal polpettes served with tomato sauce.
Mains on the menu are simple, yet classic, including gnocchi with tomato sauce and basil, a meat or cheese lasagna, and rigatoni with bolognese sauce.
For dessert, finish things off with a classic homemade tiramisu.
Lulu's Pasta Bar
Price: 💸💸
Address: Multiple locations
Why You Need To Go: Lulu's Pasta Bar offers fresh, handmade pasta served in a relaxed, welcoming atmosphere.
With several locations in Montreal, the pasta bar serves handmade pasta prepared with simple, high-quality ingredients in a way that combines quality, variety, and convenience.
Diners can choose from several kinds of pasta, including classic dishes like a Creamy Aglio-Olio and unique creations such as a "Creamy Cheeseburger" pasta, which features rosé sauce with ground beef, pickles, and cheddar cheese. They can even customize their own pasta by choosing their noodle, protein, sauce and toppings.
The pastas are served in a convenient cup that you can take on the go or leisurely enjoy at the restaurant.
Buon appetito!