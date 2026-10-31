8 Quebec small towns where you can have a Hallmark-worthy Christmas getaway
Twinkling lights, snow-covered streets and cozy cafes await. 🎄
Have you always wanted to visit a real-life Hallmark town? As it turns out, you don't need to go very far to find one — you don't even need to leave the province.
Quebec is home to so many charming small towns that look like they belong on the set of a holiday rom-com, complete with snow-covered streets, twinkling lights, cute cafes and picture-perfect scenery.
From quaint villages tucked away in the mountains to historic towns with European charm, these destinations transform into winter wonderlands during the holiday season, offering holiday markets, winter activities and more.
Whether your ideal getaway involves sipping hot chocolate while wandering through a snow-dusted village, browsing cute little boutiques for Christmas gifts or staying cozy at a charming inn, these spots are sure to put you in the holiday spirit.
Here are eight beautiful small towns in Quebec where you can experience a Hallmark-worthy Christmas getaway.
North Hatley
Why You Need To Go: Founded in 1897, the village of North Hatley is known as one of the most beautiful small towns of Quebec and offers breathtaking views, gorgeous architectural heritage, and a picturesque, old-world village centre.
Over the years, many of the century-old homes here have transformed themselves into charming inns, B&Bs and restaurants, giving the town a New-England-like feel.
While it's a beautiful place to visit in any season, winter adds something special. With festive decor and a dusting of snow, North Hatley looks like something right out of your favourite Hallmark movie, rather than a small town in Quebec.
Visit the village's main street to find cute shops, cafes, and a charming gazebo overlooking the water.
For a gorgeous place to stay or dine, look no further than the Manoir Hovey Relais & Châteaux, an internationally recognized hotel.
The hotel offers two restaurants as well as an on-site spa where you can enjoy treatments and a thermal cycle with gorgeous views of the lake.
Montebello
Why You Need To Go: Nestled along the Ottawa River, Montebello is a picturesque village that transforms into a cozy wonderland in winter.
With its charming streets, quaint local shops and cafes and historic church, the town looks like it belongs in a Hallmark Christmas movie, especially after a snowfall.
One of the biggest draws during the holiday season is the Marché de Noël de Montebello, a European-inspired Christmas market that brings festive cheer to the heart of the village.
For an extra dose of holiday magic, you can visit the famous Fairmont Le Château Montebello, a spectacular log cabin resort that looks like something straight out of a Christmas fairy tale.
Montebello is also home to Parc Omega, a wildlife park where you can see Canadian wildlife up close in their natural habitats.
At the park, you can drive along a 12-kilometre route to discover several different animal species and even feed some of the wildlife.
Mont-Tremblant
Why You Need To Go: Mont-Tremblant is a scenic mountain town set in the Laurentians region of Quebec, and home to world-class skiing and a charming pedestrian village.
While the town is a great spot to visit year-round, it becomes a true winter wonderland for the holidays.
During this time, twinkling lights and Christmas decorations can be seen all around, making the pedestrian village feel like something out of a storybook.
Visit Place St-Bernard to find the heart of the holiday magic. From December 19 to January 2, the square will have a host of holiday offerings, including hockey games, creative workshops, Christmas carols, and even ice-sculpture demos.
You can also enjoy holiday shopping, lively bars and cozy restaurants in the village, and explore other winter activities like snowshoeing, dog sledding and ice fishing outside the ski resort.
Wakefield
Why You Need To Go: Wakefield is a quaint village in Quebec's Outaouais region known for its rich history and culture.
Home to historic sites and tons of heritage, the village is the perfect place for a wintry trip during the holiday season.
The village's famous covered bridge is a must-see on any visit, especially in winter when it's blanketed in snow. The striking red bridge set against the white, snowy backdrop is the perfect place to snap some cute photos.
Covered bridges are known as "kissing bridges," so it's a dreamy spot to visit with someone special.
The village also offers a variety of cafes, boutiques, art galleries, bakeries, and restaurants to explore.
On the outskirts of the village, you'll also find the Wakefield Mill Hotel & Spa, a charming spot surrounded by nature. The hotel is located close to the beautiful Gatineau Park, where you can enjoy winter walking and hiking trails.
Baie-Saint-Paul
Why You Need To Go: Located in the Charlevoix region, Baie-Saint-Paul is a charming small town home to museums and galleries, cafes, restaurants, and a cute, walkable downtown.
The town is even more magical in winter, when snow covers its quaint streets and local businesses put up holiday lights and festive decor.
The snow also paves the way for many wintry activities in the area, like dog sledding, winter hiking and snowshoeing.
Around the end of November, the town also has its annual Christmas market, Le Marché de Noel. The market transforms the heart of the district into a fairytale village for two weekends, and it's a sure-fire way to get into the holiday spirit.
From November 27 to 29 and December 4 to 6, you can wander between illuminated wooden kiosks, discover local goods and vendors, shop for gifts, and enjoy holiday treats.
Lac Brome
Why You Need To Go: Considered one of Quebec's most beautiful villages, Lac-Brome is a beautiful vacation destination in the province, offering tons of natural beauty and charm.
Lac-Brome is actually a region that encompasses seven villages: Knowlton, Foster, Fulford, Bondville, Iron Hill, West Brome and East Hill.
The elegant Victorian village of Knowlton is renowned for its Loyalist heritage and beautiful architecture. Here, you'll find elegant Victorian homes, antique shops, boutiques, restaurants, historical trails, a theatre, and a museum.
It's also home to the Knowlton Inn, the oldest inn in the Eastern Townships, in operation since 1849.
While the region is beautiful year-round, visiting around Christmas is nothing short of magical. The cute shops and main streets of the local villages twinkle under the glittering snow, and the region looks like something out of a Christmas postcard.
On December 12, Knowlton will host its annual Midnight Madness Christmas Market, where you can discover 70 local merchants and artisans and enjoy tastings, exhibitions, activities and more.
Sutton
Why You Need To Go: Nestled in Quebec's Eastern Townships, Sutton is a charming little village that looks like something straight out of a Hallmark Christmas movie.
Surrounded by the snow-covered Sutton Mountains, the town is known for its quaint streets, cozy cafes, boutiques and picturesque scenery that becomes even more magical during the holiday season.
You can spend the day wandering through the village's charming shops, warming up with a hot chocolate at a local cafe or shopping for unique Christmas gifts.
For a little winter adventure, head to Mont Sutton, where you'll find scenic ski slopes and breathtaking mountain views. The area is also home to beautiful hiking and snowshoeing trails.
You can also visit the Sutton Christmas Market, which takes place on November 28 and 29 this year.
Old Quebec
Why You Need To Go: While not a town, exactly, Quebec City's Old Town is a magical place to visit at Christmas.
Starting in late November, Old Quebec transforms into a real-life Christmas village, like something out of a Charles Dickens novel. The area is so magical that it ranks among the best places in the world to celebrate the holiday season year after year.
For the most magical scene, visit the rue du Petit Champlain and Place-Royale, where you'll find charming cobblestone streets and storefronts decorated for the season, transforming the area into a snow globe.
Wander into the local boutiques and shops or cozy up with a warm drink from one of the nearby cafes. Throughout December, the neighbourhood also comes alive with choirs and circus performances.
From November 19 to December 23, you can also enjoy Quebec City's German Christmas Market, where you can wander between wooden chalets, enjoy holiday treats like mulled wine, and see beautiful Christmas lights and tons of festive displays.
Before you get going, check out our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your trip.