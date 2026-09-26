Four people dead in a helicopter crash in Quebec

Four dead in helicopter crash in Quebec
Four dead in helicopter crash in Quebec
Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) signage is pictured outside TSB offices in Ottawa on Monday, May 1, 2023.
THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Writer

Four people have died in a helicopter crash in Sainte-Brigide-d'Iberville, 50 kilometres southeast of Montreal, according to provincial police.

A spokesperson says police were called to the scene around 2:30 p.m. on Saturday.

They found the crashed aircraft on fire and later discovered the bodies of the four occupants, who were declared dead at the scene. 

The provincial police have not yet identified the victims nor the cause of the crash.

The spokesperson says the helicopter seems to have been a private aircraft.

She says the investigation is ongoing and the Transportation Safety Board of Canada has sent investigators to the crash site.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2026.

By Marieke Glorieux-Stryckman | Copyright 2026, The Canadian Press. All rights reserved.

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