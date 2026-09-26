9 cozy Montreal cafes where you can fill up on fluffy pastries and warm mugs of coffee
It's cozy season! ☕️
If there's one thing Montreal is really good at, it's coffee time.
From neighbourhood cafes serving up flaky croissants and buttery pastries to iconic spots offering classic lattes and cortados, the city has no shortage of cozy cafes where you can get into a good book, do some work, or catch up over a hot drink.
If you're looking for the perfect spot to sip coffee and indulge in something sweet, these Montreal cafes are worth adding to your list.
Here are nine cozy cafes in Montreal serving up coffees, baked goods, sweet treats, and more that you'll want to check out.
Joie de Livres
Price: 💸
Address: 5163 Boul. Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Joie de Livres is Montreal's first bilingual bookstore cafe located in the Mile End neighbourhood.
The bookstore specializes in romance and speculative fiction and also carries a small, well-curated selection of literary fiction, non-fiction, and children's books.
The interior is whimsical and cozy—the perfect place to settle into a good book.
The cafe offers a range of coffee, including espressos, cortados, macchiatos and a "Quebeciano," as well as non-coffee drinks like hot chocolate, matcha, tea, chai lattes and London fogs.
They also serve juice, soda, Italian soda, and kombucha, plus a variety of sandwiches and salads.
In the mood for something a bit stronger? They also have a bar menu featuring a variety of cocktails.
Junco
Price: 💸💸
Address: 2816 Ontario St E, Montreal, Quebec
Why You Need To Go: Junco is a cafe by day and a pasta restaurant by night, with a little bit of something for everyone.
Located between the Sainte-Marie and Hochelaga neighbourhoods in a cozy yet chic space, Junco offers coffee and pastries by day, plus a few Italian sandwiches and a daily pasta dish.
On weekends, the cafe serves a brunch that features artisanal focaccia, Mediterranean Çilbir, truffle omelets, and morning cocktails.
In the evening, you can choose from a few different pasta options, as well as starters like panzanella salad, mezza luna, Caesar-style carpaccio, garnished focaccias, and burrata.
Also on the evening menu, you'll find wines imported from Italy and a selection of cocktails and mocktails.
Café Orr
Price: 💸💸
Address: 5368 Av. Papineau, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Café Orr is a cinema cafe in Montreal with a cozy, inviting atmosphere.
Decorated with a variety of light fixtures, a mural of Kate Moss by Montreal artist Stikki Peaches, antique mirrors, and a geometric tiled floor, Café Orr clearly showcases Burt’s eye for visuals.
The simple yet satisfying menu of drinks and food includes matcha, chai lattes, espresso drinks, smoothies, and a selection of viennoiseries, small plates, and sandwiches.
Every evening, the cafe doubles as a mini-cinema, screening films for cinephiles and novices alike, with baristas who are themselves up-and-coming directors and actors.
Maison de thé Cha Noir
Price: 💸💸
Address: 4611 Wellington St., Montreal, Quebec
Why You Need To Go: Coffee not really your thing? Head to Maison de Thé Cha Noir.
This tea house on Wellington Street offers a wide selection of teas, including matcha, green tea, oolong, herbal teas and more.
In the tea room, you can enjoy over 100 teas and herbal infusions prepared using traditional methods, or enjoy other hot and cold beverages like hot chocolates and homemade iced teas.
The space itself is super cozy and inviting, with warm colours and whimsical decor.
Le Petit Dep
Price: 💸💸
Address: 179 Rue St-Paul Ouest, Montréal, QC H2Y 1Z5
Why You Need To Go: This classic and cute spot in Old Montreal is the perfect place to cozy up with a hot drink.
The iconic cafe, with its unmissable green storefront, has become a favourite spot for locals and visitors alike. It offers a welcoming interior with warm wood accents and soft lighting, perfect for tucking into a book or getting some work done.
On the menu is a selection of pastries, coffees and hot drinks, including hot chocolate, golden milk lattes and chai tea.
The cafe also has grab-and-go sandwiches, fresh salads, and homemade specialties for those seeking something a bit heartier.
Tommy Cafe
Price: 💸💸
Address: British Empire Building, 200 R. Notre-Dame O, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Born in Old Montreal and with multiple locations across the city, Tommy Café is a neighbourhood coffee shop serving expertly crafted coffee, brunch, bowls, salads, and sandwiches in a warm, inviting atmosphere.
The cafe's location on Notre-Dame Street is especially cozy, set inside the British Empire Building and offering historical architecture and two levels.
The menu includes a range of coffees, hot beverages, smoothies, and more, including signature drinks like a Lavender Latte and a Pistachio Hazelnut Cortado.
Or, if you prefer to start your day with something stronger, the cafe also has a number of alcoholic drinks on offer.
Café Parvis
Price: 💸💸
Address: 433 Rue Mayor, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Set in the heart of the Quartier des Spectacles, Café Parvis is a chic cafe-restaurant with a light, airy interior that provides plenty of space for setting up with a coffee and your laptop or a good book.
Inside, you'll find leafy decor, high ceilings and wood floors, making for a cozy space. The cafe's fresh and creative menu features a range of coffee (roasted in Montreal) and teas, as well as seasonal pizzas, salads and pastries.
The cafe also offers a popular weekend brunch featuring dishes like salmon rillettes, spatzle, and a "breakfast pizza."
La Coissanterie Figaro
Price: 💸💸
Address: 5200 Rue Hutchison, Outremont, Quebec
Why You Need To Go: La Croissanterie Figaro is a cozy spot in the Mile End that'll easily make you feel like you're dining in Paris.
The cafe offers an Art Nouveau-style decor, with chic bistro tables, warm, dark wood accents, and cozy lighting.
Here, you can get everything from coffee, sandwiches and pastries to smoothies, burgers and dessert. The cafe also offers freshly squeezed juices, as well as a selection of homemade cakes.
With its European decor, warm atmosphere and wide-ranging menu, it makes for a great place to sit with a book or just enjoy a pastry and hot drink.
Maman
Price: 💸💸
Address: 1524 R. Notre-Dame O, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Located in Griffintown, Maman is a warm and rustic cafe with a cozy setting inspired by New York.
Here, you'll find exposed brick walls, wooden beams, vintage tableware, and floral accents, creating a charming spot that’s great for brunch or a midday coffee.
On the menu are a range of breakfast options like eggs ratatouille, French toast, and a quiche Lorraine, as well as salads, sandwiches and desserts.
They also offer cocktails and mimosas if you're after something stronger than coffee.