9 most romantic restaurants in Montreal for a summer date night
Consider your next date night spot sorted. 🍝
There’s something about a warm Montreal summer evening that practically begs for a romantic date night.
Whether you're planning a first date or just looking for a place where you can get closer over cocktails and dessert, the city's dining scene has no shortage of dreamy spots to choose from.
To help narrow down the options, OpenTable has created a list of the best romantic restaurants in Montreal, from the cobblestone streets of the city's old town to the neighbourhoods of Griffintown and Little Italy.
From candlelit gems serving up fusion cuisine to elegant fine-dining destinations, these restaurants offer incredible food, cozy atmospheres and all the date-night vibes you could ask for.
Dorsia
Price: 💸💸💸💸
Cuisine: Steakhouse
Address: 396 Notre-Dame O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Located in the Old Port, Dorsia is a steakhouse offering menus that celebrate French and Italian culinary traditions, featuring seasonally-guided flavours and local Quebec ingredients.
The interior of the restaurant is plush and intimate, with soft lighting, velvet seats, and classic European decor — the perfect place for a romantic meal.
Signature dishes here include French classics like Duck à la Orange and Filet Mignon, as well as a curated wine list and a selection of classic cocktails.
Guests commend the restaurant's "excellent 5-star service" and "impeccable food," with rave reviews of the venue's ambiance and standout dishes, like the sea bass and beef tartare.
Be sure to save room for dessert, which includes Chocolate Layered Cake and Tiramisu.
Liverpool House
Price: 💸💸💸💸
Cuisine: French/Canadian
Address: 2501 R. Notre Dame O., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: While out-of-towners may visit famed sister restaurant Joe Beef, locals head to Liverpool House.
This St-Henri spot delivers seaside cottage charm, with old-world wines, fresh French cuisine, and a bustling raw bar that make it the perfect place for couples seeking a romantic dinner.
Like its sibling restaurant, Livepool House focuses on high-quality, seasonal ingredients showcasing Quebec's terroir.
The space is intimate and warm, and the dishes invite you to get closer — to share them, that is. Order oysters, one of their hearty pastas, roasted meats, and artisanal cheeses for a guaranteed great night.
The restaurant also offers a full bar with a variety of cocktails for all tastes, local draft beer, a broad selection of wines, and digestifs of all kinds.
Mona Loa
Price: 💸💸💸💸
Cuisine: Japanese
Address: 1464 Rue Crescent, Montréal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Hidden below downtown Montreal in a cave-inspired setting, Mona Loa offers a blend of contemporary Japanese dining, an immersive design and crafted cocktails — all the makings of an evening that's sure to be as hot as lava.
The secret speakeasy is tucked away in the heart of Montreal’s Golden Square Mile. This volcano-inspired venue features a sleek, modern interior, with red lighting, a grotto-like feel, and fiery tones that instantly set the mood.
Signature dishes here include sushi platters, sashimi, and fusion rolls, with meals that blend the cuisines of Japan and Hawaii and are meant for sharing.
Don't miss out on doriyaki for dessert, a traditional Japanese red bean pancake served with vanilla whipped cream, or the homemade coconut sorbet, which is served with black sesame crumble, lilikoi gel, and a coconut waffle.
Restaurant Veranda
Price: 💸💸💸💸
Cuisine: Indian
Address: 295 Rue Saint Paul E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Set in Old Montreal, Restaurant Veranda offers a modern twist on timeless Indian cuisine, with a menu that celebrates India’s culinary heritage while adding some "global flair."
The menu features aromatic curries like butter chicken and tikka masala, roasted meats, and innovative vegetarian dishes, all celebrating the richness of Indian spices and the boldness of Indian flavours.
The restaurant space is warm, elegant and inviting, nestled within the charming Hôtel Rasco. Diners praise the ambiance and food, as well as the "friendly' staff and "superp" service.
The restaurant also offers a charming terrace with a beautiful garden view that diners can enjoy in the warmer months.
Le 409
Price: 💸💸
Cuisine: Indian
Address: 409 McGill St., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This unique Indian gastropub in Old Montreal offers a menu featuring modern Indian cuisine with authentic flavours complemented by a thoughtfully selected list of wines and cocktails.
Le 409's menu of small plates and upscale pub fare has something for everyone. Dishes here include various tikka options like chicken, salmon and lamb, fragrant curries and vegetarian staples.
The restaurant's stylish decor blends Havana and Bollywood, creating a cozy yet lively atmosphere perfect for enjoying that makes for the ideal date night spot.
Diners here agree that the space offers "great ambiance," and that the food is also "tasty" and "reasonably priced."
Mama C
Price: 💸💸💸💸
Cuisine: Greek
Address: 100 St-Paul W., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: This Old Montreal spot offers modern Greek cuisine inspired by the freshness of the islands and the warmth of the mainland.
The restaurant offers meze plates, high-quality seafood, traditional mains, premium meats and fresh local ingredients in a welcoming, cozy atmosphere.
Offering breakfast, brunch, lunch, and dinner, the menu features a selection of fresh raw items, Greek spreads and salads, and mains designed for sharing.
Popular dishes here include the Seabass Tartare and "Spanikopita " Salad, a salad inspired by the Greek pastry featuring crispy phyllo and Greek aged feta.
Stick around for dessert, which includes Bougatsa, a Greek custard dessert, and Baklava Mille-Feuille.
Mezcla
Price: 💸💸💸💸
Cuisine: Peruvian
Address: 85 Rue Paul St. E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Located downtown, Mezlca offers a unique Omasake-style experience that blends French culinary traditions with Peruvian techniques and flavours.
Diners can enjoy a "blind" culinary experience that changes with the seasons, with a multiple-course tasting menu priced at $129 per person featuring seafood and meat dishes, as well as the option to include a beverage pairing for an added cost.
Diners here praise the "incredible food" and culinary team's "passion and creativity," in crafting the dishes.
The ambiance of the restaurant makes it all the better — exposed brick interiors, candlelit tables, and great service that make it the perfect place for a romantic date.
Ratafia
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Canadian/Quebecois
Address: 6778 Boul. Saint-Laurent, Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: Set in Quebec's Little Italy, Ratafia is a stand-out spot with a menu that showcases the richness of Quebec cuisine.
Signature dishes feature seasonal, locally sourced ingredients, like Croquettes with pulled beef, confit garlic, nduja mayonnaise, and pickled onion, or Paprika cavatelli with carrot sauce, buckwheat chili crisp, buckwheat honey stomach, and fresh dill.
The restaurant is also known for its "exquisite" desserts, which include chocolate and olive oil cake with yuzu gel, rye crumble, caramel and vanilla ice cream, as well as Fennel seed panna cotta with strawberry and green Chartreuse sauce, fresh strawberry and fennel sorbet.
Besides the food, the restaurant's warm, inviting interior, soft lighting, and rustic charm easily make it one of the best romantic spots in the city.
Bonus: Bistro le Sam
Price: 💸💸💸💸
Cuisine: Canadian/Quebecois
Address: 1 Rue des Carrières, Quebec, QC
Why You Need To Go: While this spot isn't in Montreal, it may be worth making a trip for.
Set in the iconic Fairmont Le Château Frontenac, Bistro le Sam showcases some of Quebec’s hottest culinary trends and ingredients, bringing local flavours and cuisine to a historic setting.
The bistro menu features seasonal dishes inspired by Quebec ingredients, with a focus on sharing plates and presentation. There's something for everyone, from burgers, pasta and vegetarian dishes, to the catch of the day and enticing desserts.
Signature dishes include the Gaspésie Lobster Roll and the 7-ounce Filet Mignon, which can also be paired with foie gras and blue cheese.
The restaurant also offers an extensive wine selection, as well as a team of talented mixologists who can accommodate any tastes.
Bistro le Sam also has a glass roof that offers a beautiful view of the St. Lawrence River.
You could even turn your visit into a stay by booking a room at the Château Frontenac. Take advantage of the hotel's discounts for Canadian and Quebec residents.
These prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time. Taxes and fees may not be included.