Hydro-Québec's Electricity Rates Are Going Up Next Year

But they'll still waive late fees if you set up a payment plan.

Marc Bruxelle | Dreamstime

Get ready to pay a little more for electricity because Hydro-Québec's rates are going up again next year.

In an October 22 news release, Hydro-Québec announced that it would be increasing its rates by 2.6% in April 2022 in order to keep up with inflation.

This is double last year's increase of 1.3% which took effect on April 1, 2021.

So what will this change actually look like on your bill?

According to Hydro-Québec, 2.6% equals $1.93 per month for a three-bedroom apartment, $3.60 per month for a small house, $4.77 per month for a midsize house and $5.89 per month for a large house.

Hydro-Québec also says it's keeping the "suspension of administrative charges for unpaid bills" it put in place earlier in the pandemic.

This means that if you're having trouble paying your electricity bill on time, you can avoid late fees as long as you set up a payment plan with them.

