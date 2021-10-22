Hydro-Québec's Electricity Rates Are Going Up Next Year

Editor's Choice: Bars In Montreal That Sadly Closed Their Doors Forever In 2020
How is my Hydro bill calculated?
Hydro-Québec rates are based on your kilowatt-hours (kWh), the "unit of energy used by an electrical device during a given period," over a consumption period.
According to Hydro, you're billed based on a two-tier system (these rates are applicable to residential customers if the power demand for the last 12 months was "was less than 65 kilowatts")*:
"6.08¢/kWh for energy consumed up to 40 kWh per day times the number of days in the consumption period (1st tier)," and
"9.38¢/kWh for the remaining energy consumed (2nd tier)."
The example Hydo uses is this: "if your consumption period covers 62 days, 2,480 kWh (40 kWh per day × 62 days = 2,480 kWh) will be billed at the first-tier price. Any remaining energy consumption will be billed using the second-tier price."
According to a Hydro spokesperson, winter's "peak hours" are between 6 and 9 a.m. and 4 and 8 p.m.
The amount varies slightly from one billing period to the next, depending on the amount of energy you're consuming.
What consumes the most energy?
Did you know that, according to Hydro, an improperly insulated window contributes to you losing 25% of your heat?
Fortunately for you, sealing up a window for the winter is inexpensive and relatively easy. Hydro recommends just getting some caulking or some insulating plastic sheets.
As heating makes up for up to 54% of your energy charges, why would you accept losing so much all because of a leaky window?
If leaky windows weren't bad enough, Hydro explains that "phantom power" and other plugged-in appliances account for up to 10% of your charges.
Using hot water also adds another 20% to your bill, the company says.
Here's how to save money on electricity
No, don't take cold showers and unplug everything before you go to sleep — that's just silly. There are much better ways to save big bucks.
Hydro-Québec recommends sealing those windows up as soon as the temperature starts to drop and trying to regulate your heating consumption outside peak hours.
Make sure to look for energy-efficient products when you're out shopping. Something as simple as getting LED light bulbs or changing to a low-flow showerhead can help you lower your bill.
Hydro-Québec is also trying out this project called Dynamic Pricing, which rewards people for using electricity outside of peak hours during the winter months.
And if you're still worried about a huge bill, Hydro has a handy Equalized Payments Plan, where you can pay the same price every month based on an "[estimation of] your annual electricity cost."
Hydro–Québec Shredded A Cheeky Commenter In Its Latest Sassy Facebook Reply
Quebec's Crown energy company and sassiest social media presence, Hydro-Québec, is back at it with hilarious passive-aggressive social media comments.
This time, it's responding to an... ehm unusual suggestion from a customer.
Hydro-Québec | Facebook
This little gem was first spotted by Narcity Québec.
In a January 15 Facebook post, the company shared an image of fast-charging electric stations, highlighting a "record year" for their installation across Quebec.
But one commenter was not so impressed. "And when you're a renter, you plug it into your a... I suppose," they wrote.
Hydro clapped back.
"We've never tried it, but it might not work. Please update us!" the company dared (translated from French).
Subsequent comments from Hydro's social media followers shower the company — or, at least its social media manager — in praise.
Hydro-Québec has become known for breaking the stuffy bureaucratic mould and taking on its naysayers in the comments section.
Negative commenters beware.