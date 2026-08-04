îLESONIQ just instated a new bag policy 4 days before the festival — and fans are pissed
"There's still time to delete this c'est calissement genant." 😳
If you're heading to the îLESONIQ music festival this weekend, you might want to double-check what you're planning to bring.
Just four days before îLESONIQ 2026 kicks off, the iconic Montreal festival announced a major change to bag rules that could leave some ticket holders scrambling.
The new îLESONIQ bag policy was announced on Instagram Monday evening, just days before thousands of electronic music fans are expected to arrive at Parc Jean-Drapeau. While the festival says the move is meant to speed up entry and improve safety, angry ticketholders quickly flooded the comments to express their frustration with the announcement and its timing.
The policy
According to the festival, only transparent backpacks, handbags and fanny packs measuring no more than 30 by 30 by 23 centimetres will be allowed inside the festival. The festival says the policy is intended "to speed up entry to the site and promote the safety of everyone."
There are a few exceptions.
Non-transparent medical bags and bags related to accessibility, child care or other essential needs will still be allowed after a security inspection, îLESONIQ says — though they must still be within the size limit.
The festival also initially said only small or vest-style hydration packs could be brought in, as long as they were empty at entry and didn't have a storage pocket larger than the liquid compartment. However, in response to backlash, they removed the size requirements — though all hydration bags will be inspected by security, with dedicated entrance lines for anyone who has one.
Oversized bags, non-transparent bags that don't meet the rules, camera bags and other large personal bags won't be permitted, according to the festival.
The backlash
The announcement didn't take long to spark backlash against the festival and its producer, evenko.
One of the top comments, with more than 1,000 likes at the time of writing, simply reads: "There's still time to delete this c'est calissement genant."
Many others weren't upset about the policy itself as much as how little notice people were given after already buying tickets and preparing for the weekend.
One commenter simply stated the festival "shouldn't be allowed to add rules after people have purchased tickets."
Another asked, "So what about the people who come from other countries that don't follow the Instagram page? You'll turn them away?"
Some festivalgoers also questioned whether transparent bags would actually improve safety or speed up entry.
"In terms of security and theft, the visible display of valuables (phones, wallets) will only help our 'dear' friends the pickpockets," one person wrote.
"Clear bags do not speed up entry or add to safety as harmful items can just be wrapped in clothing inside the bag," another said, arguing the change shifts costs onto attendees while "creating tons more plastic waste by making people buy new clear bags."
Others raised concerns about privacy, saying transparent bags could expose valuables, medications or other personal items. One commenter even argued that "requiring a person to publicly display their intimate or private medical supplies in a transparent bag [...] may violate their right to privacy and dignity (Article 4 of the Charter)."
Several people also said they'd already bought festival bags months ago based on previous guidance. "We don't have enough time to receive a regulation-compliant transparent bag in the mail before this Saturday — even if we ordered it the very same day the new rule was announced," a commenter pointed out.
One commenter said they had received an email from îLESONIQ on July 25 stating that non-transparent waist bags and small bags up to 23 centimetres by 15 centimetres by 10 centimetres would be allowed.
The context
The announcement came the day after OSHEAGA — which is also produced by evenko — wrapped up under a similar, though less restrictive, bag policy. OSHEAGA announced its updated bag rules in early July, setting the same size limit and a new rule requiring larger bags to be transparent.
But unlike îLESONIQ's policy, OSHEAGA's allowed small bags under 23 by 15 by 10 centimetres to remain non-transparent. The new îLESONIQ bag policy takes it much further by requiring transparent handbags, fanny packs and waist bags, regardless of size and with few exceptions.
In an email to MTL Blog, a spokesperson for evenko said the festival introduced the new policy to "facilitate entry screening, improve guest flow" and "align with practices already adopted by several major festivals and large-scale events."
The spokesperson also said the company received feedback from festivalgoers about hydration bags following Monday's announcement and has updated the policy to remove the initial size restrictions.
The company did not address MTL Blog's questions about why the policy was announced just four days before the festival, whether attendees who arrive with non-transparent bags will be turned away, or what options, if any, would be available to those who hadn't seen the announcement.
The 11th edition of îLESONIQ begins with îLESONIQ in the City on Friday, August 7, before the main festival takes over Parc Jean-Drapeau this weekend on August 8 and 9. Chris Lake & Friends and Dom Dolla are set to headline this year's event, with single-day tickets starting at $150 and weekend passes starting at $245.