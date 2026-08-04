This Greek restaurant in Montreal is like dining in Mykonos without the flight
Get a taste of the Mediterranean, no passport required. 🇬🇷
You don't need to book a flight to Greece to get a little taste of Europe this summer.
Instead, you can visit an authentic Greek restaurant in Montreal with a Mediterranean-inspired atmosphere and a menu packed with Greek classics that'll make you forget you're dining in the True North.
Tucked away on Montreal's Duluth Avenue, Le Jardin de Panos is a Greek restaurant that feels like a mini escape from the city.
Known as Montreal's first bring-your-own-wine restaurant, Le Jardin de Panos has been serving up authentic Greek cuisine in its romantic garden terrace reminiscent of Mediterranean nature since 1979.
Before you even step inside, the restaurant exterior already evokes a sense of Greece. The restaurant is set in a white brick building, surrounded by greenery and featuring the flag of Greece out front.
Inside, diners will find exposed brick walls, warm, rustic wood accents, and elegant table settings that make for a cozy yet chic atmosphere.
One of the main attractions of the restaurant, however, is definitely its terrasse that's reminiscent of a Mediterranean courtyard. Here, you'll find cute, wrought-iron tables and chairs as well as greenery, flowers and climbing plants that create a romantic outdoor setting.
If the decor doesn't do it, the menu at this "Greek brochetterie" will easily transport diners straight to the Mediterranean.
Restaurant-goers will find a range of Greek classics made with fresh, colourful ingredients, with plenty of grilled meats and seafood to choose from.
Start with classics like traditional Greek pita with an order of tzatziki, a classic yogurt, cucumber and garlic sauce, or an order of spanikopita, a traditional Greek spinach pie.
You also can't go wrong with the feta, served with tomatoes and olives, the fried calamari, or the grilled haloumi cheese.
For mains, diners can choose from a range of classics like pork souvlaki, grilled lamb chops, fried squid and shrimp, Greek salad, or the fish of the day.
The menu is especially great for ordering multiple dishes for sharing.
The BYOW setup is also a nice bonus for anyone planning a summer night out. Rather than spending extra on a bottle of wine at a restaurant, you can bring your own and enjoy it alongside your meal in the garden.
Be sure to stick around for dessert, which includes classic Greek treats like baklava and karidopita, a cake made with walnuts and soaked in syrup.
There's also galaktoboureko, a popular Greek dessert that consists of semolina-based custard baked in phyllo with syrup and cinnamon, as well as creme caramel, tiramisu, and ice cream and sorbet.
And while the restaurant's atmosphere makes it an easy choice for a romantic date, you don't need a special occasion to visit. The laid-back setting works just as well for dinner with friends, a family meal or any evening when you want to make your regular weeknight plans feel a little more exciting.
Le Jardin de Panos is located at 521 Avenue Duluth East in Montreal's Plateau-Mont-Royal neighbourhood. The restaurant is open Tuesday through Sunday, and reservations can be made online.
If a Greek getaway isn't in the cards this summer, you can always take yourself to this Plateau spot instead.
Between the Mediterranean-style garden, Greek comfort food and BYOW setup, Le Jardin de Panos is an easy way to get a little taste of Greece right in the heart of the city.
Le Jardin de Panos
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Greek
Address: 521 Duluth Avenue E., Montreal, QC
Why You Need To Go: And if you're craving a summer dinner that feels a little more like a vacation, this Plateau restaurant is worth adding to your list.