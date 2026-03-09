Parliament is set to debate the war in Iran tonight but Mark Carney won't be there

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre has accused the prime minister of hiding from Monday's debate.

Prime Minister Mark Carney listens to a question from reporters at the Canadian Embassy in Tokyo, Japan.

Prime Minister Mark Carney listens to a question from reporters at the Canadian Embassy in Tokyo, Japan on Saturday, March 7, 2026.

Adrian Wyld | The Canadian Press
Writer

Members of Parliament are expected to debate Canada's approach to the U.S.-Israel war on Iran on Monday evening, although the prime minister won't be taking part.

After opposition parties called for some form of debate, the government proposed a take-note debate in the House of Commons about the conflict and its impact on Canadians abroad.

Prime Minister Mark Carney's office said he will not take part. He is set to attend a community event in the evening.

NDP interim leader Don Davies slammed the government's communications on the conflict so far.

"Prime Minister Carney's position on this conflict has been unprincipled, incoherent and contradictory. It changes by the day. Even more troubling, Mr. Carney refuses to rule out sending Canadian Forces into this illegal war," Davies said in a media statement.

He added the NDP wants Canada to condemn the war as a violation of international law and categorically rule out any Canadian participation.

In Australia on March 4, Carney said the notion of Canadian participation was a "fundamental hypothetical" but said he could not "categorically rule out participation," particularly if allies needed defending.

Some of Carney's own caucus members publicly expressed unease after the prime minister expressed support for the U.S.-Israel attack on Iran on Feb. 28.

Days after the attack, Carney stepped back from that position somewhat by stating the airstrikes likely violate international law and insisting he expressed support for the mission "with regret."

Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre said Carney has been contradicting himself and no one understands his position on the war. He accused the prime minister of hiding from Monday's debate.

Poilievre condemned the Iranian regime as illegal and said his party supports U.S. and Israeli action to overturn it and replace it with a democratically elected government.

He said Parliament should be able to assess any request for Canadian participation in the conflict, if there is one, and the government should be focused on what it can control.

"Here at home, this war should not be used as an excuse for higher food and gas prices. We have the energy here at home, we have the food here at home to make life affordable," he said.

The Conservatives have demanded an emergency debate about how the conflict is affecting global energy supplies.

"The war in the Middle East has caused an energy scramble," Poilievre said, adding that allies are looking for alternative sources of energy and Canada is not able to provide it.

He called for changes to laws he claimed are preventing Canadian energy from reaching markets in Europe and elsewhere. He called for the termination of the industrial carbon price and the repeal of the West Coast tanker ban.

"I'll work with the prime minister to get these things done," he said.

Poilievre also said the Carney government needs to use the powers it granted itself through the One Canadian Economy Act — the first bill passed by the Liberal government last summer, with the support of the Tories.

The law allows the government to quickly approve major infrastructure projects that are deemed to be in the national interest. A number of proposed projects have been referred to the Major Projects Office.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 9, 2026.

— With files from Dylan Robertson, Kyle Duggan and Rob Drinkwater

From Your Site Articles
iran mark carney pierre poilievre canadian politics
News
  • The Canadian Press
    The Canadian Press is Canada's trusted news source and leader in providing real-time, bilingual multimedia stories across print, broadcast and digital platforms. From breaking regional, national and international stories to the biggest events in politics, business, entertainment and lifestyle, The Canadian Press is there when it matters, giving Canadians an authentic, unbiased source, driven by truth, accuracy and timeliness.

14 Montreal grocery stores, markets, and bakeries that have been fined by MAPAQ in 2026

Some of them are repeat offenders.

Sorry, Montreal: Winter weather is coming back with up to 30 mm of freezing rain this week

Temps could dip down to -12°C.

I went on dates in 3 different Canadian cities — Here's how Montreal men stack up

Here's who you'll find in each city and yes, there is a best and worst. 👀

Mark Carney just called 3 by-elections and it could give the Liberals a (slim) majority

Terrebonne is among the federal ridings being re-contested.

Montreal is among the best cities in the world to raise kids but Toronto scored even better

No Canadian cities cracked the top 25.